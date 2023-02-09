NZ-based Emsisoft sets sights on local growth

Christian Mairoll (Emsisoft) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand-based cyber security firm Emsisoft is setting its sights on local market growth in 2023 as the business turns 20 years old.

Emsisoft started in founder and CEO Christian Mairoll's home country of Austria in 2003, but the move to New Zealand in 2014 came out of “private interest” after his family “fell in love” with the country, he said.

On setting up the business in New Zealand, Mairoll said that it was a “very straightforward” process compared to his previous experiences in Europe.

“The bureaucracy in Europe is extraordinary – shutting down the business in Austria was way more work than founding the new business here,” he said.

Mairoll noted that the taxation of business at the time was also much lower here than what he had experienced in Europe. This has changed over the years, he said, but “overall taxing is still way lower here in New Zealand”.

With Emsisoft’s main customer bases existing in the US and Europe, currently only 2 to 3 per cent of their total revenue comes from New Zealand.

While Mairoll said its local reseller network has been slowly growing through word of mouth, scaling this existing local presence and utilising the New Zealand market is a priority for Emsisoft in 2023 through an increased focus on marketing and sales.

Mairoll also pointed to the booming managed services provider (MSP) market as an area within New Zealand that represents significant opportunity for Emsisoft, particularly with how MSPs are able to integrate antivirus products into their offerings.

“We have a product that perfectly works here and there’s absolutely no reason why we couldn’t sell – we’ve got the local vendor advantage," he said.

“We just recently started an ad campaign here in New Zealand … We do believe there’s an interesting market here in New Zealand. We noticed that some of the big players in the US neglect the New Zealand market a little bit – they see it as a small add-on to Australia and it’s not really a core market to them and I think that’s where opportunity lies for us."

While Emsisoft is currently Windows-only, in 2023 it will be introducing a Mac OS version of the product, aimed at providing MSPs who have customers with mixed environments with a “universal agent for different platforms,” Mairoll said.

The New Zealand market is also a perfect environment to continue on the path of sustainable growth that Emsisoft has seen as a company that has been fully bootstrapped.

“We are not driven by big growth only – we are happy to grow in smaller numbers to keep everything tight and efficient,” he said.

“On the other hand, it’s also been more solid and sustainable in the long run because everything we do, we do it because we think it’s the best for our product and not because someone requires us to do that to grow revenues.”

Mairoll also said New Zealand represents a test market for marketing campaigns and other aspects like brand messaging where if it works well the campaigns can be scaled to suit other markets.

“It’s just a different level of competition depending on what country you’re looking at,” he added.

Embracing remote working

Emsisoft was always a fully remote business, allowing Mairoll to move across the world but continue operations with the business, “essentially without anyone noticing”, he said, as all that changed outwardly was the business address on the website.

Such a widespread staff base brings about a separate set of challenges to that of an office-based company, but Mairoll said that he found this “much easier” than he expected.

“We have people in 20 different countries at the moment and that forces us to plan for the different time zones, which means we don’t have any fixed timings at all,” he said.

“Everyone can work whenever they want, including weekends or late nights and some of our developers are really late-night owls and others get up early.”

Creating a company structure that doesn’t require having everyone online at the same time has meant that policies such as optional team meetings alongside smaller group huddles allows project teams to arrange themselves to meet at suitable times.

Mairoll himself has structured his lifestyle around this way of working, getting up around 5am to touch base with his team that are online. When they trickle off around 10am, Mairoll is able to “get time for the things that I want to do and plan to do”.

“It’s liberating … it’s very quiet, especially on Mondays because it’s still Sunday for most people. It works quite well,” he said.

Add having people online in a rolling fashion is highly valuable for supporting customers that are also spread across the globe. When an issue arises that requires urgent attention, there is always someone online that can jump in to help, Mairoll said.

This success means that there are no plans for Emsisoft to set up a physical base. When Emsisoft was at the stage of having around 10 staff, Mairoll said he wasn’t sure how it the business would look as it continued to scale.

“We just kept growing one by one and today we’re a team of 40 and I can tell you it works.

“This has worked for 20 years, and it’s likely going to work for the next number of years as well.”

Last month, Emsisoft launched two new partner programmes aimed at driving revenue growth.

While the vendor has had partner programmes in the past, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow said at the time that the new editions aim to “up the ante a bit more” by creating steady revenue streams for partners.