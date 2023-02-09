Menu
Netpoleon brings Taiwanese cyber vendor TeamT5 to A/NZ

Netpoleon brings Taiwanese cyber vendor TeamT5 to A/NZ

Specialises in threat intelligence.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Peter Yeh (TeamT5)

Peter Yeh (TeamT5)

Credit: TeamT5

Taiwan-based threat intelligence company TeamT5 has picked distributor Netpoleon to distribute its products in Australia and New Zealand. 

TeamT5 specialises in threat hunting, advanced persistent threat (APT) detection, threat analysis, malware detection, ransomware prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and anti-ransomware. 

The company claims to offer specific expertise in cyber espionage in the Asia Pacific region. 

“TeamT5 is providing A/NZ customers and partners with cyber intelligence that specialises in monitoring threats and threat actors from northern parts of Asia,” Netpoleon’s regional director Paul Lim said. 

“These threats have seen a rise in recent years and have been detected in Australia and affected Australian business.”

TeamT5’s global sales representative Peter Yeh, who is based in Taipei, said he was “happy to be [the vendor’s] representative in the Australian market”. 

“TeamT5’s experience in threat intelligence research can deliver significant help to enterprises by building strong defences before cyber attacks strike. Together, I believe we can build a safer future.” 

At the end of last year, Netpoleon signed a deal to distribute security analytics vendor Skybox Security in Australia.

The vendor said that extending the partnership to Australian channel players “is a logical step towards broadening market reach”. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Netpoleon

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 