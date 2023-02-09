Chillisoft teams with Sysdig to boost cloud security and visibility

The underlying technologies powering cloud applications pose challenges to developers and security teams.

Alex Teh (Chilllisoft) Credit: Supplied

Cyber security distributor Chillisoft has inked a new partnership with unified cloud and container security specialist Sysdig,

Chillisoft said it chose to partner with San Francisco-based Sysdig because it set the standard for cloud-native threat detection and response and was for "shift-left security", which brings security testing forward during app development.

“Sysdig is unique because of the level of visibility it delivers to container and cloud environments at runtime,” said Alex Teh, CEO at Chillisoft.

“With a marquee customer-base, Sysdig is known for addressing developer pain, including fatigue, operational complexity, and the visibility gap.”

Speed was the overarching goal behind the design of modern cloud applications, but the underlying technologies powering these posed challenges to developer and security teams.

Sysdig offered Sysdig Secure, a cloud-native application protection platform, and Sysdig Monitor, which provided Kubernetes and cloud monitoring with a managed Prometheus service.



Sysdig Secure delivered cloud and container security to stop breaches including real-time threat detection allowing teams to prioritise the vulnerabilities that mattered. It also provided guidance on how to fix misconfigurations, excessive permissions and compliance issues.

Sysdig Monitor simplified cloud and Kubernetes monitoring and helped lower costs with visibility into cloud-native workloads. The system displays all important information in a unified view with actionable remediation steps. Cost-savings estimates helped teams prioritise rightsizing efforts to bank savings on their cloud bills.

“The reality in cloud-native environments is that there are too many vulnerabilities to fix, and teams struggle with how to prioritise them, which slows them down and increases their risk posture,” Teh said.

“By exposing the vulnerabilities that are in use at runtime, Sysdig can help developers focus on the 5 per cent of vulnerabilities that really matter, saving them a massive amount of time."

Chillisoft won a Reseller News Innovation Award gong last year for specialist distributor innovation.