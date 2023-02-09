Menu
Chillisoft teams with Sysdig to boost cloud security and visibility

Chillisoft teams with Sysdig to boost cloud security and visibility

The underlying technologies powering cloud applications pose challenges to developers and security teams.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Alex Teh (Chilllisoft)

Alex Teh (Chilllisoft)

Credit: Supplied

Cyber security distributor Chillisoft has inked a new partnership with unified cloud and container security specialist Sysdig, 

Chillisoft said it chose to partner with San Francisco-based Sysdig because it set the standard for cloud-native threat detection and response and was for "shift-left security", which brings security testing forward during app development. 

“Sysdig is unique because of the level of visibility it delivers to container and cloud environments at runtime,” said Alex Teh, CEO at Chillisoft. 

“With a marquee customer-base, Sysdig is known for addressing developer pain, including fatigue, operational complexity, and the visibility gap.”

Speed was the overarching goal behind the design of modern cloud applications, but the underlying technologies powering these posed challenges to developer and security teams. 

Sysdig offered Sysdig Secure, a cloud-native application protection platform, and Sysdig Monitor, which provided Kubernetes and cloud monitoring with a managed Prometheus service.

Sysdig Secure delivered cloud and container security to stop breaches including real-time threat detection allowing teams to prioritise the vulnerabilities that mattered. It also provided guidance on how to fix misconfigurations, excessive permissions and compliance issues.

Sysdig Monitor simplified cloud and Kubernetes monitoring and helped lower costs with visibility into cloud-native workloads. The system displays all important information in a unified view with actionable remediation steps. Cost-savings estimates helped teams prioritise rightsizing efforts to bank savings on their cloud bills.

“The reality in cloud-native environments is that there are too many vulnerabilities to fix, and teams struggle with how to prioritise them, which slows them down and increases their risk posture,” Teh said.

“By exposing the vulnerabilities that are in use at runtime, Sysdig can help developers focus on the 5 per cent of vulnerabilities that really matter, saving them a massive amount of time."

Chillisoft won a Reseller News Innovation Award gong last year for specialist distributor innovation.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags chillisoftcontainerscontainerisationKubernetesCloudSysdigsecurity

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 