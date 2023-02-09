Datacom seals 10-year deal to power data centres with renewable energy

Datacom is aiming to become net carbon zero by the end of 2030.

Andrew Green in Datacom's Kapua data centre. Credit: Supplied

Datacom has selected Mercury Energy to supply renewable power for its data centres after a competitive tender.

The 10-year deal will ensure Datacom's Orbit data centre in Auckland, its Kapua facility in Hamilton, Abel in Wellington and Gloucester in Christchurch are powered by ECS certified hydro, wind and geothermal power.

Datacom said the decision ensured its data centres were not reliant on energy generated from non-renewable fossil fuels such as coal, gas or diesel, and supported the company’s goal of being net carbon zero by the end of 2030.

“Ensuring our data centres are powered using a renewable and sustainable energy source is part of our vision to help shape a better future for our country and customers," said Andrew Green, data centres associate director at Datacom.

"As a company, we are dedicated to reducing our carbon footprint as well as supporting the sustainability goals of our customers."

Other Datacom sustainability projects currently on the go included reducing energy use by cooling facilities with outdoor air, initiating the deployment of solar generation on Datacom's rooftops and replacing batteries with new Lithium technology.

The company is in the process of installing EV charging stations at its data centres so staff, visitors and customers can charge their vehicles with renewable energy while on site.

The service provider is also investigating ways to reduce power usage during peak periods, when energy providers typically have to defer to non-renewable energy generation.

Finally, Datacom was investing in a full audit of its carbon footprint across Australia and New Zealand to work toward meeting its net zero emissions goal.

Last August, Microsoft pledged its new New Zealand cloud regions would be powered by Toitu net carbon zero certified electricity.

One local cloud provider has already achieved net carbon zero both for its data centres and company. Catalyst Cloud attained Toitū net carbon zero certification last July.