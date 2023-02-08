Menu
Lenovo boosts partners’ ability to ‘learn and earn’

Launches new Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub enablement tool.

Chinese hardware vendor Lenovo has released new “learn and earn” initiatives as part of a new program update. 

The refresh will allow partners to earn multi-level designations of Lenovo 360 accreditations through a combination of reaching revenue targets and seller courses and certifications.  

These, Lenovo claimed, will enable channel partners to earn new status designations through Intelligent Devices, Infrastructure Solutions, or the 360 Tier which is a combination of both. 

According to an announcement, the new Lenovo 360 Incentives provide a global earning framework for partners investing in the Lenovo 360 Competencies.  

The vendor has also expanded access to Lenovo 360 Circle community initiative on sustainability and launched a new Lenovo 360 Solutions Hub enablement tool. 

Sunny Gandhi, Lenovo Australia and New Zealand director of channel and distribution, claimed the update will enable partners "to enhance their business by leveraging tools to navigate more complex solution sales conversations with confidence".

He also said the update will allow partners to "connect and collaborate effectively within the channel eco-system with access to a range of knowledge, expertise and support and grow at the individual seller or company level through a ‘learn and earn’ approach”.

“I look forward to ushering in another year of continued success in collaboration with all our channel partners in 2023,” Gandhi added.

The vendor also claimed that the updates would help partners who want to branch out and sell across both portfolios. 

At the end of last year, Lenovo launched a Sustainability Services Consultancy to help organisations integrate sustainability into their business operations and achieve environmental goals.

Available early this year, the consultancy aims to support customers regardless of where they are in their sustainability journey, providing expertise and services across the full lifecycle offering including planning, configuring, deploying, supporting, managing, recertifying and retiring.


Tags Lenovo

