NZ-founded Cognition360 sold to Canadian MSP-tech ScalePad

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but it appears to have been settled at least partly in stock.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Ken Davis (Cognition360)

Credit: Supplied

Cognition360, a New Zealand-founded business intelligence and analytics platform for MSPs, has been bought by Vancouver-based ScalePad.

Cognition360 was launched in 2016 by Ken Davis, whose pedigree includes an earlier exit from nationwide MSP CodeBlue, bought by Australia's CSG for up to $15 million in 2015.

Built on the first data warehouse designed for ConnectWise Manage, Cognition360 uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide predictive analytics to boost the productivity and profitability of MSPs.

The sale price and terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it was settled at least partially in ScalePad stock.

Vancouver-based ScalePad will combine Cognition360 with existing solutions lifecycle manager, backup radar, and services marketplace to present a unified solution for MSP customers.

"I’m delighted to let you know that our Cognition360 data analytics platform will receive a significant boost as a result of our recent transaction where Cognition360 becomes part of the ScalePad family," Davis said in a blog post.

"ScalePad’s vision is to be the 'central point of data for MSPs' and this fits exactly into our own vision. As Cognition360 founders, significantly, we now become shareholders in ScalePad."

Davis said the Cognition360 team would be retained and expanded with recruitment already underway.

ScalePad’s vision was to grow organically and through acquisition to provide the best integrated stack of MSP SaaS applications, he said.

The ScalePad investment would allow an acceleration of Cognition360's product development, he added, including an expansion in data source connectors, more actionable insights, and developments in using machine learning to help MSPs extract even more value from their data.

ScalePad CEO Dan Wensley said the company's mission was to empower MSPs to operate more efficiently while enhancing the client experience.

"Cognition360 is a proven solution that aligns perfectly with this goal," he said. "Business Intelligence is imperative for our partners, and this acquisition marks the beginning of our plans to bring advanced BI technology to MSPs."

ScalePad was a recognised market leader in the MSP community for software solutions that drove revenue and efficiency, said Aaron Kennedy, CEO of Cognition360. 

Integration would contribute to ScalePad’s mission of delivering "the best apps in your stack", he said.

ScalePad claims more than 11,000 MSP users worldwide. It has received recognition and awards in various categories, including DattoCon best revenue opportunity, SMB best revenue model, and SMB channel all-star. 

In 2022, it was listed as a top growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 list.


