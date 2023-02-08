Dell promotes Peter Marrs to lead APJ

Peter Marrs (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has appointed Peter Marrs as president of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ), overseeing Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Effective immediately, Marrs is tasked to lead the region’s growth and development across the company’s extensive technology portfolio, as well as drive corporate strategy and sales.

He succeeds outgoing leader Amit Midha who is in pursuit of an external opportunity and will now report to John Byrne, president of sales, global theatres and Dell Technologies Select.

“I’m excited to have Peter lead our business in this very important region,” said Byrne. “He has more than a decade of experience across APJ and a deep understanding and appreciation for Dell’s customers and partners in the region. With his strong track record on delivering results, I am confident that Peter will help shape the future of Dell in APJ.“

Marrs has clocked more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry, of which 23 years have been at Dell. Since joining the company in 2000, he has held global and regional senior management roles in both the enterprise and client businesses.

His career at Dell began in enterprise product development, followed by over a decade in leadership roles across APJ. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of Data Centre Solutions for its international business.

Prior to that, he has held the positions of senior vice president of APJ Enterprise Solutions, senior vice president of APJ Client Solutions Group, vice president of APJ solutions sales, president and general manager of Dell Korea and executive director of solutions sales for ASEAN.

“The opportunities in APJ are immense and I’m thrilled to lead Dell business in the region,” added Marrs. “We have a talented team, strong portfolio of solutions and a culture that fosters innovation. We are well placed to help our customers and partners in APJ succeed on their digital transformation journey and drive our growth in the region.”

Dell's appointment of Marrs comes months after the vendor's senior vice president and general manager of channel across APJ, Tian Beng Ng, said in November Dell holds a desire to create new opportunities for channel partners centred around offering customers “flexible and simplified IT solutions” through innovation and enhancements to existing solutions that “accelerate profitability and growth”.