Menu
Fusion5 aims to leap-frog ITSM with ServiceNow partnership

Fusion5 aims to leap-frog ITSM with ServiceNow partnership

Fusion5 seeks to deliver a "holistic" business and process service management wrap-around for customers.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Sven Martin (Fusion5)

Sven Martin (Fusion5)

Credit: Supplied

Fusion5 has joined the ServiceNow partner program and will offer the full suite of the vendor's enterprise workflows and products.

Sven Martin, Fusion5's Sydney-based executive director, said ServiceNow was a strategic investment area for the company.

“It will provide our customers a wider range of trusted business and IT service platforms to choose from," he said.

"We already have a significant number of customers who rely on us for their business applications and who will benefit hugely from the leading employee self-service and employee experience offered by ServiceNow’s business services management function.”

Martin said Fusion5 was confident customers would welcome a "holistic business and process service management wrap-around" as opposed to the traditional model of IT service management (ITSM) offered by many other partners. 

“We’re big believers in the capability of service management and Fusion5 to help organisations save costs, and scale or drive efficiencies in tandem with their existing ERP, HR and payroll and digital transformation commitments," he said.

Edward Zarzour, general manager enterprise service management at Fusion5, said Fusion5 had been offering service management to ServiceNow customers for over a decade. 

"With ServiceNow, we can combine our proven customer-focused delivery and support methodologies to help our customers obtain even higher levels of maturity and automation,” he said.

In recent years, Fusion5 has expanded by acquisition buying Auckland-based IBM, Informatica and Certent partner Mindfull, Microsoft Dynamics specialist Topaz Solutions and Adelaide-based Citrix specialist Empyreal Solutions among others.

In early 2021, private equity player Waterman Capital helped grease the wheels of Fusion5's growth by buying 55 per cent of the company.

"With Waterman on board, Fusion5 will continue to grow both organically and through acquisition," Fusion5's A/NZ chief executive, Rebecca Tohill, said at the time.

Fusion5 has offices across Australia and New Zealand.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IT Service Management (ITSM)ServiceNowfusion5

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 