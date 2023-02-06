Fusion5 aims to leap-frog ITSM with ServiceNow partnership

Fusion5 seeks to deliver a "holistic" business and process service management wrap-around for customers.

Sven Martin (Fusion5) Credit: Supplied

Fusion5 has joined the ServiceNow partner program and will offer the full suite of the vendor's enterprise workflows and products.

Sven Martin, Fusion5's Sydney-based executive director, said ServiceNow was a strategic investment area for the company.

“It will provide our customers a wider range of trusted business and IT service platforms to choose from," he said.

"We already have a significant number of customers who rely on us for their business applications and who will benefit hugely from the leading employee self-service and employee experience offered by ServiceNow’s business services management function.”

Martin said Fusion5 was confident customers would welcome a "holistic business and process service management wrap-around" as opposed to the traditional model of IT service management (ITSM) offered by many other partners.

“We’re big believers in the capability of service management and Fusion5 to help organisations save costs, and scale or drive efficiencies in tandem with their existing ERP, HR and payroll and digital transformation commitments," he said.

Edward Zarzour, general manager enterprise service management at Fusion5, said Fusion5 had been offering service management to ServiceNow customers for over a decade.

"With ServiceNow, we can combine our proven customer-focused delivery and support methodologies to help our customers obtain even higher levels of maturity and automation,” he said.

In recent years, Fusion5 has expanded by acquisition buying Auckland-based IBM, Informatica and Certent partner Mindfull, Microsoft Dynamics specialist Topaz Solutions and Adelaide-based Citrix specialist Empyreal Solutions among others.

In early 2021, private equity player Waterman Capital helped grease the wheels of Fusion5's growth by buying 55 per cent of the company.

"With Waterman on board, Fusion5 will continue to grow both organically and through acquisition," Fusion5's A/NZ chief executive, Rebecca Tohill, said at the time.

Fusion5 has offices across Australia and New Zealand.