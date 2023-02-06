Menu
Stephen Bovis joins as new Oracle A/NZ MD

Steps into the role vacated by Cherie Ryan in October last year.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Stephen Bovis (Oracle)

Credit: Oracle

Stephen Bovis has been appointed as the new A/NZ regional managing director for Oracle. 

He steps into the role vacated by Cherie Ryan in October last year.

“While just getting started I’ve been amazed and humbled by the incredible knowledge and talent within the walls at Oracle, as well as the impact being made with partners, customers and the broader communities in Australia and New Zealand,” Bovis said on LinkedIn. 

“I'm really looking forward to this new chapter in my life with Oracle and what it can bring.”

Bovis comes into the role with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry across a wide range of functions and marketing segments. He most recently spent more than 25 years at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), with six of these serving as the vice president and managing director for South Pacific.

In December, Oracle said it would continue to invest US$2.4 billion per quarter in its cloud business, which accelerated 48 percent in the second quarter, helping the company revenue grow 25 per cent year-on-year, without accounting for currency fluctuations.

Cloud services as a category, according to CEO Safra Catz at the time, has been growing faster than license support. 

A vibrant partner ecosystem was also playing a critical role in Oracle’s cloud success, centered on customer outcomes and taking the focus beyond the technology that supports it. 

“We’ve had double digit growth across all lines of business, even tripling some very strong business,” Oracle senior vice president of cloud engineering for Japan and Asia Pacific Alistair Green said in December last year. 

“Central to all of this and a central theme at [Oracle conference CloudWorld 2022] was customer outcomes, not technology, but how we enable outcomes and do that with our partners.”



