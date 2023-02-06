Menu
Splunk to lay off 4% of workforce to reduce costs

Splunk to lay off 4% of workforce to reduce costs

The data observability software provider will incur $28 million in charges on the planned downsizing plan, primarily related to severance payments.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Data observability software provider Splunk is laying off four per cent of its workforce as part of broader measures to optimize costs and process ahead of uncertain macroeconomic conditions, a company filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed.

The decision to downsize will affect 325 employees at the company, mostly in the North America region, an email from CEO Gary Steele to employees, which was attached to the filing, showed.

“The early proactive steps we’ve taken over the past several months have minimised the scale of the changes we are making now. Unfortunately, today’s decision impacts about 325 Splunkers across the company,” Steele wrote in his email.

Splunk, which approximately has over 7,000 employees, is expected to incur a $28 million expense due to downsizing plan, primarily in cash expenditures related to severance payments among other things, the filing showed.

The company said it will support employees who have been laid off.

“For US employees, that includes severance pay, healthcare benefits, career and job placement services, the March equity vest and FY23 bonus payouts, and access and guidance to pursue other roles within Splunk,” Steele wrote in his email, adding that similar support will be offered to employees outside the US.

The decision to recalibrate and reorganise Splunk’s workforce comes at a time when technology workers continue to be laid off. In January, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce and Amazon collectively fired around 48,000 workers across the globe.

Splunk, according to Steele’s email, will continue “select recruiting” of global talent in lower-cost regions throughout the fiscal year of 2024.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags splunk

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 