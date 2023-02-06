Menu
Juniper evolves partner program, introduces NaaS model

Updates include new incentives and tools through a networking-as-a-service (NaaS) model.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks has updated its global Juniper Partner Advantage Program, which includes new incentives and tools through a networking-as-a-service (NaaS) model.

Under the evolved NaaS structure, partners will be able to resell Juniper solutions and managed solutions with new design, sales and marketing tools designed to increase profitability and drive growth. Additionally, more opportunities to earn incentives and rewards are also on the table, as is a new ‘Solution Practice Builder’ framework.

Other program updates include new digital tools such as the launch of a Partner Business Centre and Velocity Pricing Tool, aimed at increasing access to the Juniper Team.

“With 90 per cent of our business through partners, their success is critical to our success,” said Gordon Mackintosh, group VP of global channel and virtual sales.

“The changes we’ve made to the program for 2023 are built with a partner-first mentality, to make sure we’re delivering the strategy, investments and tools needed to grow their businesses.”

In December 2021 a new Elite Plus Partner Tier was announced and came into effect on 1 January, which Juniper said its membership is on target to grow 30 per cent. The new program updates aim to build on this growth with additional support added including new ROI modelling and simplified MOU processes.

Helda Lopes, VP of global partner programs and sales acceleration, claimed these new digital tools will mean “our partners will be able to act faster, close deals quicker and compete at a higher level in 2023".

“Our emphasis on partner success and our willingness to invest in them through new solutions and programs has been key to our growth. Juniper’s roster of distribution partners increased by 18 per cent in 2022 and we only expect that trend to continue in 2023.”


