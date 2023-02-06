ACC to bolster cyber defences with attack and defence simulation software

System to be delivered as a service along with support, integration and other pay as you go services.

Credit: Supplied

The Accident Compensation Corporation is aiming to ensure cyber security through automating simulated attacks and testing its responses.

The corporation is seeking a breach and attack simulation (BAS) solution delivered as software as a service along with integration and support.

In a tender, ACC said it wanted to continuously improve its ability to discover and remediate weak points in its security as well as to gain better visibility and manageability of controls deployed and vulnerabilities present within its information systems and networks.

"BAS will enable us to emulate the full cyber-attack cycle against our network, cloud services, applications, and infrastructure," ACC said.

It was anticipated support hours and resources could be acquired as needed covering design, implementation, certification and accreditation and product support.



The move comes as ACC plans to upgrade, consolidate or replace a handful of core software systems over the next few years.

Any system selected should deliver a holistic and comprehensive attacker’s view of ACC’s cyber-landscape, the tender stipulated.

The ability to emulate active and relevant attacker tactics, techniques, and procedures without inhibiting the performance of ACC's networks was also required as was traceability of an attack lifecycle, answering control effectiveness.

Among a slew of requirements, any system selected had to be able to cover a portfolio of simulated attacks and be kept up to date with current and emerging threats in a timely manner.

The corporation also wanted to be able to test any updates to products or new products to understand any impact to the effectiveness of its controls.

Reporting should be able to deliver a current and trending security score, threat detection information. control effectiveness and gaps and time-based insights, such as mean time to detect.

The deadline for proposals is 5pm on 10 March.