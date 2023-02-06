Menu
Teltrac trio renews ownership, touts 'new era' for company

Teltrac trio renews ownership, touts 'new era' for company

Teltrac is aiming to become a one-stop-shop for business technology services.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Bart Brichau (Teltrac)

Bart Brichau (Teltrac)

Credit: Suppied

Major changes are afoot at Christchurch-based converged security and ICT service provider Teltrac Communications.

The company today announced changes to its shareholding and board structure after four retired shareholders agreed to sell their shares.

Current shareholder Brian Theobald, Edd Shepherd and Maurits Roos, will remain as shareholder and directors and be joined as shareholders by current Teltrac executives Jonathon Collie, Michael Miles and CEO Bart Brichau.

The outgoing shareholders are Rex Boulden, Trevor Bromley, Graham Hutchison and Michelle McMaster while chair Julie Millar is also stepping down after four years.

The company extended its gratitude to both the former shareholders and chair. 

"The company is thrilled to welcome these experienced and talented individuals as directors," Theobald said. "We look forward to the experience, knowledge, unique insights and perspectives they will bring to the board table.”

Brichau said the firm had a bright future ahead and the size and potential of its current and future projects reflected that confidence.

“The New Zealand datacentre, telecommunications, IoT and security markets are growing rapidly and we want to be at the forefront of this transformation," he said. 

"Our attention will focus on providing technology integration services and [to] serve our customers better than ever before. We plan to invest in even better nationwide coverage, customer service and one-stop-shop for business technology services.”

Brichau, a veteran of Microsoft and Spark, was appointed CEO of Teltrac last July.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags service providerinfrastructureTeltracnetworking IoT

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 