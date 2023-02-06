Teltrac trio renews ownership, touts 'new era' for company

Teltrac is aiming to become a one-stop-shop for business technology services.

Bart Brichau (Teltrac) Credit: Suppied

Major changes are afoot at Christchurch-based converged security and ICT service provider Teltrac Communications.

The company today announced changes to its shareholding and board structure after four retired shareholders agreed to sell their shares.

Current shareholder Brian Theobald, Edd Shepherd and Maurits Roos, will remain as shareholder and directors and be joined as shareholders by current Teltrac executives Jonathon Collie, Michael Miles and CEO Bart Brichau.

The outgoing shareholders are Rex Boulden, Trevor Bromley, Graham Hutchison and Michelle McMaster while chair Julie Millar is also stepping down after four years.

The company extended its gratitude to both the former shareholders and chair.

"The company is thrilled to welcome these experienced and talented individuals as directors," Theobald said. "We look forward to the experience, knowledge, unique insights and perspectives they will bring to the board table.”

Brichau said the firm had a bright future ahead and the size and potential of its current and future projects reflected that confidence.

“The New Zealand datacentre, telecommunications, IoT and security markets are growing rapidly and we want to be at the forefront of this transformation," he said.

"Our attention will focus on providing technology integration services and [to] serve our customers better than ever before. We plan to invest in even better nationwide coverage, customer service and one-stop-shop for business technology services.”



Brichau, a veteran of Microsoft and Spark, was appointed CEO of Teltrac last July.

