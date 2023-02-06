TechOne attacks partner model with 'SaaS+' New Zealand launch

CEO Ed Chung: "The cost of implementation partners is more than seven times the cost of the software itself."

Edward Chung (TechnologyOne) Credit: TechnologyOne

Australia-based ERP company TechnologyOne is introducing its new "solution as a service" offering to New Zealand.

Dubbed "SaaS+" the service is designed to help solve what TechnologyOne described as three impediments to digital transformation investment: time-to-value, cost, and complexity.

CEO Ed Chung said SaaS+ was a major divergence from the traditional corporate model of technology implementation which is reliant on third-party consulting practices and complex implementation pathways which could add millions in additional cost to customers.

“When SaaS was introduced in 2012, it was transformative," Chung said. "It completely changed the way companies developed and thought about software, which started a race around the world to create the incredible innovations and technologies we experience today."

However, the path to achieving true digital transformation hadn’t kept pace, Chung said.

"Industry continues to be burdened by a flawed model where billions are wasted each year on traditional third-party consulting capabilities and implementation partners," he said.

“It’s a decade where digital investment can only be characterised as one of high cost and complexity – often, the cost of implementation partners is more than seven times the cost of the software itself."

TechnologyOne’s SaaS+, which is to be unveiled today in Auckland, offers its core enterprise technology systems with no upfront costs, one annual fee, a reduced implementation timeline and – in what the company claims as a world first – a guaranteed outcome.



The company has also set a target to reduce its ERP implementations to as short as 30 days by 2025.



The company said its solution provided customers with a one-stop-shop, reducing much of the complexity, duplication and risk traditionally involved in technology upgrades.

“Today, we prove there is a better future for our industry and for our customers," Chung said.

"We are redefining the entire foundation and structure of our industry – re-writing the rules of engagement to do what takes our competitors years to deliver at a huge cost, to a process that takes a few weeks without any upfront cost."

TechnologyOne has long been a direct provider. promising, for instance "a direct relationship with us every step of the way" to government customers.

"We do not use implementation partners or value-added resellers," one company marketing document said.

"We take complete responsibility for building, marketing, selling, implementing, supporting and running our enterprise solution for each customer to guarantee long-term success."

Last year, Parliamentary Service went live on TechnologyOne SaaS after a 10-month rollout and several other government agencies were also adopting TechnologyOne's software. Hastings-based electricity distributor Unison Networks is also a user, as are many local and regional councils.

Chung said providing a "holistic ‘solution’" had always been TechnologyOne's goal.

“This is a transformational change being offered in our industry for the first time," he said.

The unveiling of SaaS+ was the headline among a suite of new offerings announced today, including the introduction of App Builder, a no-code toolset to extend TechnologyOne's software set to launch in early 2024, and the continued expansion of the vendor's digital experience platform.

“Each and every one of our customers are different. While operating in similar markets, no challenge or opportunity is exactly the same," Chung said.

"That is why App Builder exists – it’s a more intimate and unique way for TechnologyOne to solve the specific challenges for each individual customer."

Chung said TechnologyOne had doubled in size every five years was on track to its current target $500 million of average annual return by 2026.