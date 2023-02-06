NTT New Zealand appoints new head of cyber security

After a decade away, and over seven years at Lexel Systems, Darren Ryland returns to NTT NZ.

Darren Ryland (NTT NZ) Credit: Supplied

IT infrastructure and services company NTT has appointed Darren Ryland as head of cybersecurity for New Zealand.

Ryland brings over thirty years of experience in cybersecurity and the IT sector, most recently at Lexel Systems where he developed Microsoft security specialisation capabilities such as zero trust security frameworks and secure modern workplace architecture.

The move also marks a return by Ryland, who left NTT a decade ago when in was still known as Dimension Data. He had worked in NTT's service provider vertical for 11 years.

“Darren has a proven track record of operational excellence in network security and leading the charge with developing deployment models," said Simon Gillespie, CEO of NTT New Zealand.

"He will play a key role in helping our local clients build a strong cybersecurity posture and educating them to make more informed business decisions.”

Ryland said joining NTT was a natural choice because he had always been impressed with the scale of offerings and solutions NTT provided and he found himself being drawn back to the company.

"As a leading player in the market, NTT provides cutting-edge solutions and tailored infrastructure that helps to fill the gap in the New Zealand market”, he said.

In its quest for growth, NTT NZ launched a team in Dunedin late last year.