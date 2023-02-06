Menu
Whitelabel failure: Liquidator reports no known assets to recover

Whitelabel failure: Liquidator reports no known assets to recover

Whitelabel launched two years ago to deliver tangible returns on vendor marketing development funding.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Shutterstock

The liquidator of failed IT sales business Whitelabel is reporting the company has no assets to cover $1.2 million in remaining debts.

Bryan Williams reported Whitelabel founder and director John Booth provided a schedule of accounts receivable that he said were collectable. 

"On approach to the debtors, I was met with protestations that there was nothing due," Williams wrote in his first report. "The director appears to have purposefully misrepresented the value in the ledger."

Williams said throughout his administration, which commenced in December when Whitelabel was placed in receivership, he had learned of other instances of alleged misrepresentation. 

"The fundamental purpose of voluntary administration is to work in a co-operative manner with officers of the company to produce the best possible outcome resulting from the adverse conditions of insolvency," he said. 

"This cannot be achieved unless deliberate transparency exists. Given the absence of transparency, I elected to discontinue any involvement as administrator and accordingly proposed that a liquidator is appointed to deal with the affairs of the company."

Booth told Reseller News he hadn't spoken to the liquidator and felt Whitelabel had done a pretty good job for its customers after a business model change away from generating commissions from sales to generating monthly meetings between clients and potential customers.

White Label appears to have attempted an equity crowd-funding campaign.Credit: Supplied
White Label appears to have attempted an equity crowd-funding campaign.

Whitelabel was launched in 2021 promising a fresh approach led by experienced business development managers at lower cost and lower risk compared to internal hiring. 

This would enable a tangible and measurable return on invested marketing development funds received by channel partners from their key vendors, the company said.

Williams said he intended to file a report with the integrity and enforcement team of Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, for the purposes of placing on record the issues of concern he had learned of during his administration.

One reported $36,404 debt from another company, JK Burgers Limited, had potential for recovery, the report indicated. JK Burgers is half-owned by Booth.

"It is not my intention to pursue any other individual shareholder on the ground that they also appear to have suffered from misrepresentation," Williams wrote in his report.

Apart from Booth related interests, many of the other shareholders appear to be staff.


