Menu
Red Hat Enterprise Linux arrives in Oracle’s cloud

Red Hat Enterprise Linux arrives in Oracle’s cloud

Old rivals Red Hat and Oracle have teamed up for RHEL-based virtual machines running in Oracle’s OCI service.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Red Hat and Oracle announced jointly that they have partnered to bring Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, broadening Oracle’s available public cloud options and creating a measure of détente between two long-standing competitors.

The announcement couched the news as step one in a broader partnership between Red Hat and Oracle, but provided details mostly of the OCI integration.

RHEL will be available on Oracle’s VMs, ranging in size from 1 to 80 CPU cores and from 1GB of memory up to 1024GB. Initial support will be limited to the newer OCI virtual machine shapes, which use AMD, Intel and Arm processors.

The idea is to provide an opportunity for customers who have workloads running on RHEL to move those into Oracle’s cloud. The ability for users to standardise on OCI, given the popularity of RHEL for a wide array of enterprise workloads, could prove valuable to Oracle’s push to make its cloud more competitive with the larger hyperscalers.

Moreover, there’s already a shared customer base between the two companies, according to IDC vice president of worldwide infrastructure Dave McCarthy, which gives them a strong incentive to work together. That’s in contrast to Oracle’s previous approach to the market.

“This is a great example of Oracle demonstrating that it’s willing to work with past rivals to grow its cloud business,” he said. “These companies were sort of competing against each other, and this announcement that they’re working together is interesting.”

In trying to grow the OCI business, Oracle has had to combat the perception that its cloud is mostly designed for Oracle-specific workloads, not a general-use public cloud option like AWS or Azure. McCarthy said that the company has done a lot of work to be more competitive with its larger rivals in that market.

“They’ve really worked on some unique commercial terms that are financially beneficial to customers,” he said. “They have aggressive pricing, but they also think about things a little differently — where the other public clouds have fixed VM sizes, Oracle customers can tailor the amount of CPU or storage they need.”

The presence of native support for RHEL on OCI could be a particularly attractive option for users with a need for edge computing deployments, as well.

“Red Hat … has been adding features to RHEL to make it more applicable to edge deployment locations, being able to support smaller configurations, being more efficient about OTA [over-the-air, or automated] updates, and doing things like intelligent rollbacks of devices in the field,” McCarthy said.

“So if an OCI customer is looking to deploy [at the edge], the ability to use Red Hat as that standard means they’ll be better able to support that kind of use case.”

New Oracle VMs running RHEL are available now.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags OracleLinuxRed Hat

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 