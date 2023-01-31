Fonterra taps Eroad for tanker fleet management technology

Collision and rollover alert system uses satellite communications alert emergency services in the event of an accident.

New tanker tracking technology will help boost safety as well as efficiency at Fonterra. Credit: 113845850 © Mollynz | Dreamstime.com

Kiwi dairy giant Fonterra is outfitting its 500-plus strong tanker fleet with fleet management technology from Auckland-based Eroad.

The five-year deal will see Eroad's electronic road user charges (RUC) and in-vehicle driver monitoring hardware installed as well as high-definition dual-facing dashcams to gather accident evidence.

"Creating safer, more sustainable roads is at the very heart of what we do at Eroad, and it’s clear that Fonterra is equally committed to these goals.” said Eroad CEO Mark Heine.

Over 1600 Fonterra tanker operators complete an average of one farm collection every 15 seconds and collect around 16.5 billion litres of milk each year.

Malcolm Bailey, national transport transformation manager at Fonterra said the cooperative had chosen to partner with Eroad due to its innovation across a number of products including telematics, its eRUC, dash cams and more.

"Their ability to harmonise these products into an overall telematics solution, that meets our business requirements, will assist us in maintaining our market-leading commitment to health and safety," he said.

Fonterra would also mitigate the risk of roll-over events in its liquid tankers by installing Eroad’s collision and rollover alert system, which uses satellite communications to help ensure emergency services are dispatched as quickly as possible after an incident, even when the vehicle is outside cellular range.

Paul Phipps, GM of national transport and logistics at Fonterra, said safety doesn't happen by accident.

“This becomes a great mechanism in supporting our strategy of sending our valued employees home the way they come to work each and every day," he said.

Installation of the new technology is due to begin mid-February.

Last August, Fonterra and another kiwi cooperative, hardware retail chain Mitre 10, both collected regional transformation awards from SAP.

Fonterra collected the “Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP – Cloud” gong while Mitre 10 podiumed in the “Best Run SAP Experience Management” category.

