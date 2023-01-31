Datacom, Spark manage impact of storms, flooding on staff and customers

All Datacom facilities are operational while Spark opened its wifi network to all comers.

People were trapped in their cars for hours on Friday as flooding closed State Highway 1. Credit: Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency

New Zealand's two largest ICT service providers are taking action to protect staff and customers from the impact of ongoing storms and flooding.

Large areas of Auckland have been inundated and thousands of homes evacuated as waters rose and hillsides collapsed. By 8am on Monday, nearly two hundred homes had been either red- or yellow-stickered, restricting or barring access.

At the time of writing, the confirmed death toll was four.

Datacom reported its Auckland sites, including its Tahi office in Wynyard Quarter, warehouse and Orbit data centre on the North Shore, were all operating as normal.

Given the impact on transport routes, Datacom was asking its Auckland team to work for home in the short term if they were able to do so, especially if it is unsafe for them travel, a spokesperson told Reseller News.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to provide regular updates to our team," the spokesperson said.

"Our hearts go out to all those that have been impacted by this unprecedented weather event. With many homes and businesses experiencing flooding and damage to property, we have advised our people to let us know if they have been personally affected and need time off work, or if there's anything we can do to offer assistance to them and their families."

Datacom was making donations to food banks across the city supplying those in need with food and household items.

A spokesperson for NZX-listed telco Spark said the company's leaders were in contact with their people to ensure they understood how team members had been impacted and where support was needed.

The Spark mobile network was performing largely as normal across the country.

"We had a small number of cell sites down in the Auckland region due to loss of power, however the majority of these sites had overlapping coverage from surrounding cell sites so the impact on customers has so far been minimal," the spokesperson said.

Customers could check Spark's outage page for live updates on impacted sites.

Spark also opened up its wifi hotspots across New Zealand in response to the weather emergency. People who may be displaced due to evacuation or stuck in their cars due to road closures could use Spark's specially marked phone boxes to connect to the internet.

Anyone within range can simply search for the Spark network (named "Spark Wi-Fi zone”) and click to join, with no authentication required.

The service is available to everyone, not just Spark customers.