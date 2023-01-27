Menu
Datacom helps beef up cyber security at Customs

Long-term Customs partner tapped for a cyber security overhaul at key border agency.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Supplied

Datacom has helped NZ Customs ramp up its cyber security game ahead of the reintroduction of the New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

The declaration (NZTD), which ensured people travelling from overseas meet New Zealand’s COVID-19 requirements,went live last March to support the border reopening. It was paused in October, but development continued to turn it into a platform for digitising passenger arrival cards. It is is expected to go live again mid-year. 

This year, Customs will be seeking feedback from travellers and airlines on potential new features and improvements to the platform. 

"We had a very small cyber-security team; it is now larger—much larger," Christine Stevenson, chief executive and comptroller of New Zealand Customs told Parliament's foreign affairs, defence and trade committee last month.

"We have big arrangements with Datacom, who are our key IT provider, and they provide 24/7 monitoring along with our own team within Customs. We are very, very closely tied into the GCSB and to CERT and to the Government Chief Digital Officer to ensure that our standards are absolutely up there."

Cyber security was something Customs worried about "all the time", Stevenson said. The agency was diligent about patching its systems promptly as soon as threats emerged.

Christine Stevenson (NZ Customs)Credit: Supplied
Christine Stevenson (NZ Customs)

Stevenson said she received very regular reports from the cyber-security team about what was being done and any concerns they had. 

"The number of attempts to get into our systems every day is quite horrifying, actually, and we’re very alert to that. 

"I just want to say to you: we are really paying attention, because the damage to New Zealanders, the damage reputationally if this doesn’t work, is unimaginably bad."

Customs NZ is working with other border agencies including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Biosecurity New Zealand, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Transport, to modernise the border and speed transit despite new security requirements.

A new digital arrival card, expected to be in place by June, is part of that system. This will allow passengers to complete their full travel declaration online and meet customs, immigration, and biosecurity requirements as well as health requirements if needed in the future.

Customs is one of the critical infrastructure agencies GCSB requires to have very tight controls around information and our cyber-security, Customs' deputy chief executive technology, Sharon May, told the committee.

"The team that we have has actually been providing guidance and information back to the central agencies, especially after some of the big events that we’ve had over the last year around the Log4j incident in December, where all agencies were impacted by ... coding, which was in a lot of systems."

Customs relationship with Datacom goes back many years. In more recent times, key projects included a 2018 shift of the agency's legacy CusMod border management platform from in-house onto Datacom's platform as a service.

In 2019, Customs completed the re-platforming onto the the Datacom's cloud services for government (DCSG) Red Hat OpenShift container platform.

Working with Red Hat partner Section6 on system redevelopment, more workloads followed. Applications redeployed included the agency's risk and intelligence system, which provided risk assessment rules and workflows for border transactions.


