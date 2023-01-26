Crown Infrastructure Partners supports wireless ISPs struggling to deliver rural broadband

Four contracted providers were less than half way to completion, according to Crown Infrastructure's annual report.

Primo had completed 87 per cent of its Taranaki rollout as of 30 June, 2022. It is now at 98.7 per cent. Credit: Primo

Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is taking action to ensure delivery of its rural broadband programme which appears dogged by delays in some regions.

While the RBI2 project was originally expected to be delivered by 2022, the agency's annual report to June that year showed four of the sixteen mainly wireless internet service providers contracted to deliver regional services were less than half way to completion.

In 2018, the government even took steps to accelerate delivery to 2021, a year ahead of its original schedule.

A spokesperson for CIP told Reseller News there had been an expansion to the RBI2 build and this was to be substantially completed by 2023. The remaining towers were within that timeframe and contracts were not in jeopardy.



Amuri.net in North Canterbury was the only provider to have fully completed delivery by the end of June 2022.

In the Buller region, Zelan was reported to have connected 35 per cent of its contracted connections, while StrataNet had delivered 37% of its quota in greater Auckland and Northland.

ThePacific.net, in the Nelson-Marlborough region, and Wifi Connect, on the West Coast and Opotiki, were both less than half way to completion, according to the report.

"The partners that you mention are working in locations that are particularly difficult," the spokesperson said.

"ThePacific.Net has been dealing with staffing issues from COVID and the loss of access to sites due to road and track closures after weather events."

Based on the West Coast, Zelan required helicopter access to its sites. This had also been delayed due to adverse weather.

Stratanet was almost fully complete on the Auckland portion of its rollout, the spokesperson said, however its Northland build had been slowed due to difficult land access negotiations. These were now mostly resolved, and the build was underway.

"Where appropriate, CIP has forward-funded equipment costs if that would reasonably mitigate supply delays and/or cost increases that are encountered," CIP's spokesperson said.

"CIP funding is not at risk. Additionally, partners are paid against delivery milestones."