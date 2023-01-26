Menu
Microsoft Teams and Outlook suffer global outages

Users across the globe were struggling to access multiple Microsoft products after the company implemented a network change.

Charlotte Trueman
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft on Wednesday said it was investigating a network issue that has seen users across the globe struggling to access Microsoft products, including Outlook and Teams.

Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business were also among the services that were impacted, according to the company’s status page.

At 7.31AM GMT, the Microsoft 365 Status twitter account said the company was “investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services.” Two hours later, the same account updated users, saying “we've rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect."

According to Downdetector, a website that provides real-time outage monitoring, about 5,000 people in the UK had reported that Microsoft 365 services were inaccessible. Incidents have also been reported by users in Japan, Australia and the India, while ‘Teams and Outlook’ became a trending topic on Twitter after thousands of people took to the social networking platform to discuss the outage.

When approached for a statement, Microsoft pointed to the “Microsoft 365 Status” twitter page for the latest updates regarding the incident.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced its Q2 2023 financials, reporting that Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, which includes the company’s Windows product suite and Teams collaboration platform, were up by 12% this quarter, reaching 63.2 million subscriptions in total.

The news comes as Microsoft launched a new $1.99-a-month M365 Basic subscription and announced the forthcoming release of its Microsoft Teams Premium offering.


