Green Light signals international growth as it breaks $100M

Gary Hinksman (Green Light Worldwide) Credit: Green Light Worldwide

White label IT services provider Green Light Worldwide is gearing up for growth in 2023 after breaking the $100 million revenue mark last year.

As the business marks its sixteenth year, Green Light said it experienced year-on-year growth in IT services across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

For 2023, the company plans on hiring across the board, recruiting 100 to 200 new full-time and casual employees across all skillsets and expanding internationally into North America and Europe.

Specifically, Green Light is hiring internally for pre-sales and sales, solutions architecture, service architecture and service delivery in multiple Australian states.

For customer engagements, it will be hiring in its core competencies of cyber security, network engineering, cloud and infrastructure and in technical consultancy and every aspect of digital transformation.

"People, staff retention and growth has always been at the heart of the business and Green Light has grown its internal headcount by 50 per cent in the last five years," Green Light CEO Gary Hinksman said.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure Cloud consultants were the most in demand at the business.

“As everything is going towards software-defined, we are seeing a huge uplift in development technologies such as Pearl, Python, Basch, Ansible, Java, .net [and] PHP,” Hinksman said. “Cyber security remains strong as does the demand for security cleared technologists.”

Green Light now carries Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) status and clears teams of technologists to NV1 level (negative vetting level 1).

“Like the rest of the world, the Australian IT market is suffering from a dramatic IT skills shortage, particularly for security-cleared individuals. This accreditation allows Green Light to quickly boost its security cleared personnel pool in a time of peak demand,” Hinksman said.

Some of Green Light’s most notable milestones to date include regional and international expansion, opening offices in Brisbane, Adelaide, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The Auckland office was opened in the middle of COVID-19 following a strong need for IT services and skilled professionals in the market. In 2021, Green Light officially launched its Global Delivery Office in Manila, which allows the business to offer hybrid on-shore/off-shore technology-based services.

Green Light works with system integrators, consultancies, vendors, Defence technology providers and telcos in providing white-labelled services.

Hinksman said some of the factor’s driving its growth include staying relevant in IT as IT changes, its agility and partner-only model.

“Five years ago it was networks, infrastructure and cloud; today it is cyber security and all flavours of digital transformation,” he said. “For tomorrow, we are ramping up in AI- [artificial intelligence] hybrid services, on-site Tech Bars and security cleared services.

“Our partner-only model is unique and means we never compete with our customers. This allows for transparency and trust and better business.”

One of the key attributes towards staff retention has always been its attitude towards staff training and development in key areas, Hinksman added.

Most notably these have included ITIL and Agile training, mental health workshops, sales training and development, AI vendor training, professional certifications in finance and public speaking and cyber security awareness training.

Last December, Green Light launched Pivot to tap into new sources of talent in Australia.

Pivot trains and provides technology accreditation for graduates, veterans, women in technology, the refugee community and non-technical people looking to change their course in career.