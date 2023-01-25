The Instillery concludes AWS cloud migration for Loyalty NZ

Legacy data centres have now been decommissioned after a migration based on VMware Cloud on AWS.

Brian Ferris (Loyalty NZ) Credit: Supplied

Loyalty NZ, best known for its Flybuys loyalty programme, has completed the final phase of a multi-year cloud migration with assistance from The Instillery.

With help from AWS and VMware, the project has delivered a large increase in reliability and the ability to manage data as well as an improvement in the member experience.

A 26-year-old marketing business with unique capabilities in data and analytics, Loyalty had been on a journey to modernise and transform its platforms and shift to consume cloud services on AWS.

Faced with managing 55TB of data which was growing by around 2GB a day, Loyalty found it was having to economise on other foundational jobs, such as model training, because these were taking so long to run.

As the company's technology partner, The Instillery already had a deep understanding of Loyalty's infrastructure and future business requirements, so it tapped the service provider to help with planning, migration and the operation of systems in the cloud.

VMware Cloud on AWS was determined to be the right approach to migrate Loyalty's remaining on-premise systems and complete the decommissioning of local data centres, which has now been achieved.



This approach limited the risk and investment required to move systems that were already operating on an on-premise VMware environment while still achieving the outcome of a single cloud platform hosted on AWS.

The VMware Cloud on AWS move also meant less effort was required upfront in planning how the services would operate in a cloud-native environment, time that could instead be invested in new platforms.

Brian Ferris, chief data, analytics and technology officer at Loyalty, said the legacy on-premise solutions were holding the company back from its drive to be New Zealand’s leading data-driven customer engagement business.

"Working closely with The Instillery and AWS we were able to develop an innovative approach to the migration using VMC that shaved months and tens of thousands of dollars off the project," he said.

"Queries that previously ran in hours, now take minutes. We can scale up and down the compute behind our store as required to meet demand like Cyber Monday and Singles Day.”

Loyalty's transactional system, data warehouse and analytics solutions were the first to be migrated, with the website the last to be shifted.

The transactional system was rebuilt for the cloud using service oriented architecture while the data warehouse was replaced with a bespoke platform built mostly on AWS S3, Amazon Athena, Jupyter Notebooks and Tableau.

Magento and Akeneo on AWS supported a rebuild of Loyalty's e-commerce store.



The success of the programme was built on the ability of the partners to function as one team. In fact, the IT services provider’s co-pilot delivery model drew from a similar philosophy to what Gartner calls Fusion Teams, said Jeremy Nees, COO at The Instillery.

"A Fusion Team is a multidisciplinary team that blends technology or analytics and business domain expertise and shares accountability for business and technology outcome,” he said.

“We simply look to apply this approach across organisations, with a few tweaks of our own."

This paved the way for co-management of the environment and ensured the customer retained specific IP from the project, Nees explained.

Jeremy Anderson, head of technology operations at Loyalty said The Instillery’s engagement model and willingness to learn was key to success.

"Despite several parties being involved, The Instillery ensured everyone collaborated as a single project team and their commitment and communication from the start were integral to what made us successful," he added.