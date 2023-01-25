Spark, Ericsson and Red Hat test the value of standalone 5G

First major upgrade to 5G trialled successfully in New Zealand.

Nilay Rathod (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Telco Spark, mobile network partner Ericsson and Red Hat announced the successful completion of a 5G standalone (5G SA) trial in New Zealand.

The trial is part of the groundwork Spark is undertaking for a roll out of a 5G standalone network at scale and to explore the future benefits of 5G.

5G SA is the first major update to 5G networks and involves implementing a 5G core to manage connectivity, mobility and user authentication as well as other essential management functions.

5G SA can deliver the low latency, high bandwidth and reliability that are required for high-performance use cases, such as real-time video analytics. Ericsson’s network slicing and edge computing capabilities also created the potential for new monetisation opportunities for Spark customers in enterprise and critical communication.



The three month trial demonstrated the ease with which standalone cloud-native solutions could be be deployed the partners said in a joint statement. It also confirmed and validated the technical capabilities of 5G SA on Spark’s network.

The trial was underpinned by Ericsson’s cloud-native 5G core running on Red Hat OpenShift and integrated with Spark’s 5G fixed wireless access network to test enhanced wireless broadband.

“This proof-of-concept with Ericsson and Red Hat demonstrates the potential that 5G standalone technology offers to our Spark network, opening the door on capacity and low latency to help accelerate Internet of Things trends, such as connected cars, smart cities and industrial IoT," said Nilay Rathod, technology tribe lead at Spark.

"The benefits of this technology include greater opportunities for our partners and better services for our customers."

Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson A/NZ said Ericsson’s technology portfolio to support 5G SA presented a pathway to 5G "maturity".

"This trial with Spark and Red Hat clearly demonstrates the range of capabilities and use cases made possible by a network underpinned by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core technology including ultra-low latency and access to higher data rates for applications such as cloud gaming, immersive video and real-time robotics control,” Romeo said.

Ben Panic, APAC head of telco, media and entertainment at Red Hat said the trial showcased the power of Red Hat OpenShift in supporting greater flexibility, reliability and scalability for software-defined networks and underpinning systems.

Ericsson replaced Huawei as Spark's major mobile network partner in early 2020 and also picked up signifact work on the company's 4G network.

That powered a surge in the Swedish giant's local revenue to $43 million in the year to 31 December 2021 up from $21.9 million in 2020 and $16 million in 2019.