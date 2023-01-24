Lumify Group appoints NZ general manager

Responsible for NZ operations including Lumify Work NZ, formerly known as Auldhouse.

Andrew Smith (Lumify Group) Credit: Supplied

IT training provider Lumify Group has appointed Andrew Smith as its general manager for New Zealand.

In the new role, Smith will be responsible for overseeing operations of the company’s New Zealand branch including Lumify Work NZ, formerly known as Auldhouse, which at the time of acquisition in 2021 was New Zealand's largest digital skills training provider.



Smith has worked in the consulting and education sector for over 20 years and was previously a general manager at Skills Consulting Group, where he managed several training businesses acquired within the group.

He also managed a consulting team that specialised in digital learning.

"Smith’s extensive experience in the consulting and education sector, as well as his passion for learning and helping people develop new skills, makes him the perfect fit for our company,” said Jon Lang, CEO of Lumify Group.

“Auldhouse has been a dominant training brand in New Zealand for such a long time. It has great products and people and is well positioned for the future,” Smith said.

“Under the Lumify brand, we can stretch the offerings in New Zealand and support our customers in new ways.”

Lumify Group was formed in December following the consolidation of DDLS’ business units under one brand, containing the business units of Lumify Work, Lumify People and Lumify Learn across New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines.



At the time of the consolidation under the Lumify Group umbrella, Lang said that over the next few years, the business will expand into other regions, target new markets and increase investment in delivery and courses.

The rebrand came more than a month after the training organisation partnered with US penetration testing and digital forensics specialist Offensive Security (OffSec) in Australia and New Zealand in October.

A week after the partnership, it acquired Microsoft Gold partner Nexacu for $19.1 million.