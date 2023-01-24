From start-up to scale-up: Volo reveals ambitious growth plans

How Volo's Landing Zone is positioned for growth in 2023 and beyond.

L-R: Liviu Elama, Raffaella del Prete (Volo) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand-based multi-cloud turnkey platform Volo is gearing up to launch from start-up to scale-up, capitalising on key market opportunities in 2023.

The bootstrapped and self-funded company was founded in 2020 by Raffaella del Prete (CEO) and Liviu Elama (CTO), both Auckland-based.



Volo’s product is a “deep-tech business to business software as a service platform called the Volo Landing Zone”, del Prete said. Its mission is to help organisations leverage the advantages of the cloud and focus on creating great digital products and customer experiences, instead of foundational capabilities.

The Volo Landing Zone automatically sets-up, configures and maintains cloud foundations in the customer’s cloud of choice within minutes. It is available in Azure Marketplace, will soon be available in AWS and has live customers in the US and New Zealand.

Del Prete notes that Volo is flexible and ‘evergreen’, meaning it is continuously evolving, due to the use of ‘infrastructure as code’ to set up, configure and maintain cloud infrastructure.

In 2022, Volo was accepted as one of 18 STEM start-ups selected from a group of 1,300 from across the world into Berkeley SkyDeck, the start-up accelerator of the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley).



The team now has one strategic AI and innovation member in Europe, four part-time “collaborators” in New Zealand and North America, as well as three interns from UC Berkeley.

The product story

Del Prete has almost 20 years of experience in the technology industry, her background in computer science leading to senior and lead architecture roles at companies including BP and Tesco in the UK and Fonterra, Genesis Energy, AIA, Kiwibank and Vodafone in New Zealand.

At a previous company, she was tasked with leading the set-up of a new landing zone in Azure and improving an existing landing zone in AWS. Some misconfigurations had slipped through and the AWS landing zone was missing some foundational capabilities.

“I was optimistic as I just led a similar engagement less than a year before for another organisation and I had already led some initiatives implementing landing zones in Azure and AWS,” she said.

“I thought that I could do it quickly and with limited investment. It was not the case.”

Despite having reusable libraries, cloud consulting firms were quoting hundreds of thousands of dollars and month-long timeframes to implement the new landing zone.

“We had been implementing and maintaining landing zones for almost a decade and it didn't seem to be getting any faster or any cheaper,” she said.

“That's when I realised that a simpler solution has to exist and we have to create it ourselves. This is when we decided to create the Volo Landing Zone – a platform designed specifically for setting up, configuring and maintaining best-practice cloud environments.”

Several weeks of brainstorming led to the creation of the fully automated platform for managing resources and complying with regulatory requirements, designed to save time and money.

“We created the Volo Landing Zone product because we wanted to help companies benefit from the power of cloud computing without having to invest a lot of time, money and resources. As a team of IT professionals, we witnessed first-hand the challenges many businesses faced when transitioning their operations to the cloud.”

2023 and beyond

In 2023, Volo is focused on continuing to learn about customers and their requirements to provide value and strengthen strategic partnerships.

“We also have a unique learning opportunity of being in the centre of technology and innovation in Silicon Valley with the support of UC Berkeley”, del Prete said.

Volo aims to ensure that organisations using the public cloud leverage its advantages. More specifically, 2023 will involve ramp up their technology solution by focusing on completing their platform’s AWS version by the end of Q1 and then moving on to the GCP version.

“Our solution takes significant cost out and frees up teams to focus on creating value and innovating while being free to use any cloud services and taking advantage of pre-configured foundational cloud services.

“The Volo Landing Zone ensures and maintains the correct configuration of cloud environments in alignment with industry and cloud service providers best practices,” she said.

“We are confident that these efforts will help drive our success and continued growth in the coming year.”

Del Prete notes that being a start-up brings a unique set of challenges in the current climate. “The number one challenge is to ensure that we stay focused and true to our mission to help organisations succeed and innovate."

Staying on top of industry trends in order to remain competitive is another challenge to keep aware of while scaling a business, as well as developing a strong value proposition.

“We must find effective methods for communicating the value of our products and services in order to attract and retain customers,” she said.

Volo aims to offer alternative solutions that challenge the status quo and provide increased efficiency and cost savings – something that del Prete says is the biggest market opportunity for her business.

“By capitalising on this market opportunity, we can ensure Volo is well positioned for success even in difficult economic times.”

Focusing on customer retention over acquisition is also an important sustainable growth strategy strategy for del Prete.

“Focusing on retaining customers and providing quality products and services will set Volo apart and it will attract loyal customers,” she said. “It will allow us to build trust with our customers and build long-term relationships.”

A further reason to focus on customer retention is looking ahead at market trends. Del Prete said customer spending in 2023 to decelerate as organisations look to keep cloud costs under control by increasing efficiency.

The biggest challenge facing customers in 2023, del Prete continued, is to prioritise resources while still delivering on strategic initiatives. Balancing this with daily operations and providing a consistent customer experience provides a challenging environment for customers.

“With the rising popularity of public cloud services, many organisations are looking to optimise cost, gain better visibility into their expenses and develop strategies to improve cost attribution,” she said.

However, following this phase of cost reduction, del Prete said she forecasts a spending increase as organisations look to build on gained efficiencies and take full advantage of what the cloud has to offer.

This will prompt a new cycle of innovation as organisations look to gain a competitive edge over their competitors, she said, and will also increase demand for technology solutions that reduce waste while increasing customer value and agility.

Being a strong partner through challenging times by focusing on customer retention will pay off in the long run – when this predicted phase of acceleration in spending hits, trust will prove the most valuable commodity.

“Companies that focus on creating quality products, building long-lasting relationships and being there in challenging times to drive innovation and create new opportunities will be the ones that stand out,” she said.

“By doing so, customers can rely on a trusted partner for their future success.”