Emsisoft launches two new programmes for partner revenue growth

The revenue share programme and partner referral programme were launched in November.

Credit: Dreamstime

New Zealand-based cyber security firm Emsisoft has launched two new partner programmes aimed at driving revenue growth.

The revenue share programme credits partners with a 25 per cent share of any money their customers spend on license renewals directly through Emsisoft’s online store, not just through the partner.

The 25 per cent revenue share accrues each time the customer renews their license for the duration of the partnership.

“We don’t compete with our partners, and the new revenue share programme underlines our commitment to the channel,” said Davlat Aminov, Emsisoft head of business development and strategic partnerships.

The partner referral programme awards a partner who refers another with five per cent of the new partner’s orders and customer renewals.

As with the revenue share programme, this represents a recurring revenue stream for the duration of the partnership rather than a one-off payment.

The credit obtained from the programmes can be used to purchase Emsisoft licenses for resale or cashed out once USD$1,000 has been accrued.

“The programmes are about shared success,” Aminov said. “We win when our partners win, and we believe that investing in them via these programmes will help them do that.”

Threat analyst Brett Callow describes Emsisoft as an endpoint protection company with a particular expertise in ransomware.

Founded in 2003 in Austria, founder Christian Mairoll later emigrated to New Zealand, setting up the base for the fully remote company in Nelson.

It is now boasts around 40 remote staff in 20 countries scattered around the globe, as far reaching as the UK, Germany, the US, and Brazil, Callow points out.

While Emsisoft has had partner programmes in the past, the new editions aim to “up the ante a bit more”, Callow said, by creating steady revenue streams for partners.

“We aim to be an integral business partner,” Callow said. “We pride ourselves on our business ethics, and we aim to be a very trustworthy partner.”

Emsisoft provided a lifeline in the form of a universal decryption key in the 2021 Kaysea ransomware attack.