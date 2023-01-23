One on One: with Lenovo ISG's Manu Mehra

After migrating to Australia as an electronics engineer with a master's in mathematics and $500 in his pocket,​ Mehra takes us through his career journey.

After migrating to Australia as an electronics engineer with a master's in mathematics and $500 in his pocket, Lenovo ISG Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) managing director Manu Mehra takes us through his career journey and the potential ahead for Lenovo ISG in the market.



Mehra also discusses a few key focus areas on diversity, building winning teams and playing a role in improving life outcomes for people under his guidance.

What was your first job?

I migrated to Australia as a freshly minted electronics engineer with a master’s in mathematics and $500 in my pocket.

My academic background and a keen interest in engaging with people, led me to a sales career in the IT industry. I still vividly remember how excited I was with my first job as a retail consultant selling computers and printers at ComputerLand Parramatta.

I was joined by Russell and Chris on the sales shopfloor where lifelong friendships were formed as we served customers who walked in from the street or called over the phone. It was a delightful period, lots of fun and a great learning experience.

How did you get started in the IT industry and progress to where you are today?

My career path has been shaped by great coaches and mentors who guided me to take on challenges that I never felt ready for, but I was always open to try. My wife’s constant encouragement and unfailing support in difficult times was and still is instrumental in my progress.

I was promoted after six months in retail to a corporate account manager role in the same company and after two years of success in that role, I founded an ecommerce company which was acquired by Data#3. From there followed many exciting enterprise sales and general management roles leading to where I am today – so much to be thankful for.

What has been your biggest business mistake and the lessons you’ve learnt from that experience?

I have two daughters, so I am committed to championing women’s rights and inclusion in the workplace. While I have hired and promoted great female leaders in the past, I feel I could have done even more to encourage diversity, so that is a big focus for me now.

The world is changing for the better in this regard, but I think a lot more can be done in this area.

What are some of your plans for Lenovo ISG in the coming months?

These are exciting times. I have joined Lenovo at a time when there is huge potential and opportunities in the market.

With our pocket-to-cloud infrastructure offerings, we look forward to collaborating with our partner ecosystem and customers to collectively address challenges in the digital transformation journey.

Whilst the industry has been talking about the importance of data for a while, conversations are now rightfully steering towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) at both the consumer and business level. It is becoming real and AI tools like ChatGPT are capturing people’s imaginations. Organisations want to gain insights from data more efficiently through AI and I expect Lenovo to deliver meaningful business outcomes in data management and AI for our customers and partners.

Sustainability is a key area of investment in our industry. There is a shift in the way people think and conversations about our environment are becoming more consistent.

It has become both a personal and professional dialogue. I expect sustainability to continue in getting more focus and investment.

What are some of your biggest ambitions, personally and professionally?

My ambition personally is to write and direct a Hollywood movie. I had some success at theatre in school and university, so the fire still kindles. I have completed the first act of a screenplay with a friend and hopefully, our joint ambition will come to fruition.

Professionally I have already achieved more than I had imagined, so everything from here onwards is a real bonus. My focus now is to lean into diversity, build winning teams and have a role to play in improving life outcomes for those I have the fortune to coach and lead.

What has been the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Best life advice: Happiness, love and laughter conquers all.

Best business advice: Hire in haste and repent at leisure.

Best sales advice: Check your ego at the door. Intent is more effective than technique.