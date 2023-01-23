Suncorp steps up its Azure ambitions in new Microsoft deal

Avanade, along with a number of partners, will be leading the charge in Suncorp’s ambition to increase its Azure cloud footprint.

Microsoft has continued to develop its relationship with financial services company Suncorp in a further three- year deal as part of its multi-cloud strategy.

Avanade, along with a number of Microsoft partners, will be leading the charge in Suncorp’s ambition to increase its Azure cloud footprint while winding down its on-premises data centres.

Under its multi-cloud strategy, Suncorp aims to migrate 90 per cent of workloads to the cloud by the end of 2023.

The remaining applications will be relocated to new colocation sites in Sydney, ready to exit their data centres by January 2024.

"Suncorp’s cloud journey started in 2013 and today 65 per cent of our applications are in the cloud. We have chosen to partner with Microsoft to enable us to achieve our strategic transformation goals and innovation agenda,” Suncorp group executive general manager of IT infrastructure Charles Pizzato said.

“Once we’ve migrated our workloads to the cloud, we’ll be able to build and deploy digital solutions for our customers at game-changing speed.”

The new agreement also underpins Suncorp’s workplace of the future agenda, delivering a modern, hybrid work experience that enables its more than 13,000 employees to stay connected and collaborate together.

To date, the organisation has rolled out 10,000 Microsoft Surface laptops to employees across Australia and New Zealand, with plans to deploy an additional 3,600 over the next 12 months.

Microsoft’s modern device management capabilities will provide Suncorp employees with a frictionless, secure and reliable user experience regardless of where they are working from.

Suncorp has also rolled out 150 Surface Hubs at its new headquarters in Brisbane and offices in Australia and New Zealand.

These devices will help create collaborative hybrid meeting spaces and help galvanise Suncorp’s disaster response teams to better support customers during major natural disasters and weather events.

Surface Laptops and Surface Hubs are integrated with Microsoft’s productivity and collaboration tools, including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Yammer, many of which Suncorp already uses.

“It’s crucial that we equip our team with the technology they need to work effectively wherever they are – in the office, at home or out in the community – so they can quickly adapt as operating conditions change and continue to deliver a fantastic experience for our customers,” Pizzato said.

Microsoft A/NZ financial services general manager Duncan Taylor said Suncorp’s cloud strategy and workplace evolution was the next step in its long standing partnership.

“Together, we will empower its people to connect, collaborate and innovate in new ways that deliver better customer outcomes,” he added.