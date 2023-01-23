Menu
.NET Community Toolkit 8.1 enhances MVVM capabilities

.NET Community Toolkit 8.1 enhances MVVM capabilities

MVVM toolkit updates include new diagnostic analysers and performance optimisations.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Jesse Orrico

Microsoft has improved functionality, performance, and diagnostics in the MVVM toolkit portion of the .NET Community Toolkit.

Unveiled 18 January, .NET Community Toolkit 8.1 adds dedicated analysers to the MVVM (model-view-view-model) toolkit. Previously, the MVVM toolkit emitted diagnostics for features used incorrectly. 

Now, it can offer recommendations for improving code. Another analyser has also been added to help reduce binary size in applications.

Performance optimisations are intended to improve the developer user experience, particularly when working on large solutions. 

The architecture of generators was improved with capabilities such as multi-targeting for the Roslyn 4.3 compiler platform. 

Diagnostics were moved to diagnostics analysers to reduce overhead when typing. Incremental providers were also updated to no longer propagate symbols, thus reducing memory use. 

To improve performance and reduce memory allocations, incremental models and pipelines were overhauled. The updated MVVM toolkit also features new IObservableT extensions for the IMessenger interface bridges functionality exposed by messenger APIs.

.NET Community Toolkit 8.1 also adds the .NET 7 target framework monitor to the high-performance package and includes changes to benefit C# 11 ref fields. Version 8.1 also takes some types out of preview, including RefT, ReadOnlyRefT, NullableRefT, and ReadOnlyNullableRefT. New ref safety rules are in place for these types.

In addition to the updated MVVM toolkit, .NET Community Toolkit includes the following libraries:

  • CommunityToolkit.Common
  • CommunityToolkit.Diagnostics
  • CommunityToolkit.HighPerformance

Source code for NET Community Toolkit, which offers APIs and helpers for .NET developers regardless of the UI framework, can be found on GitHub.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 