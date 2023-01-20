MSD looks beyond SuccessFactors for HR and payroll reporting

Ministry tries to overcome barriers to reporting on data held within different SuccessFactors modules.

Credit: IDG

The Ministry of Social Development is on the hunt for a third-party tool to overcome native HR and payroll reporting constraints in its SuccessFactors rollout.

The ministry, which is rolling out SAP SuccessFactors ECP (employee central payroll) to replace Chris21 in a $35 million project, said in a tender that while the core SuccessFactors software had good reporting options, there were constraints when combining and reporting on data held within its different modules.

The tender comes as the ministry finalises a business case for a major digital transformation, dubbed Te Pae Tawhiti.

The HR and payroll reporting landscape at MSD was complex, using a variety of delivery mechanisms, including PowerBI and Excel spreadsheets, and teams across HR and finance, MSD said.

"There are very few self-service reports available for managers. This means managers must wait to get scheduled reports on their teams or have to ask HR/finance for ad hoc reporting."

These reports were time consuming and heavily manual to produce and required a significant overhead in administration and management.

MSD is now seeking to buy and implement a new tool along with training and support.

Implementation will see the tool installed into the ministry's SuccessFactors environments and assist MSD staff, as required, with integration into SuccessFactors EC and ECP. Specialist user training for system administration is also required as well as report development and system testing.

The tool must also be able to be configured with a range of permissions and reports and can be run in real time, without affecting processing activities such as pay run execution.

Support will cover early life support as well as high skill tier three support.

Respondents will need to prove integration of their reporting tool into an SAP environment and have New Zealand-based personnel to provide implementation and support services.

MSD is also investing $71 million to replace its financial management information system with Oracle software.