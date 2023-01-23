Menu
JavaScript and Java both loved and hated

JavaScript and Java both loved and hated

JavaScript and Java scored high as both most liked and most disliked programming languages in JetBrains’ State of the Developer Ecosystem survey. Perl was far and away the most disliked language.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

JavaScript and Java both rank among developers’ most favourite and least favourite programming languages in JetBrains’ State of Developer Ecosystem 2022 report. The just-released report is based on a survey of more than 29,000 developers.

The most favourite languages cited in the report, relative to the number of programmers using them, were Kotlin, C#, Python, Rust, and Java. In terms of total mentions by participants, the favourite languages were Python, Java, JavaScript, C#, and Kotlin.

The five languages most often mentioned as a least favourite were JavaScript, Java, PHP, C, and C++. When calculating unpopularity relative to the number of people using it, the “absolute champion” (disliked by 96 per cent of its users!) was Perl, followed by Visual Basic, Delphi, C, and PHP.

The most commonly used programming language was JavaScript, which was used by 65 per cent of respondents in the previous 12 months. TypeScript, Microsoft’s strongly typed JavaScript, was found to be the fastest growing.

TypeScript was used by 34 per cent of respondents, up from 12 per cent in 2017. 92 per cent of the TypeScript users also used JavaScript. Indeed, 75 per cent of the coding community was involved in web development.

Published this week, the sixth annual report was based on responses from a survey of 29,269 developers from the around world, conducted May to July 2022. Other findings in the State of Developer Ecosystem 2022 report:

  • One out of every two developers was planning to adopt a new language. The top choices were Go, Rust, Kotlin, TypeScript, and Python.
  • Artificial intelligence/machine learning was the most promising technology among those surveyed, and Rust was the most promising programming.
  • Python, which was the second most popular programming language, continued to strengthen its position, outperforming Java as the primary language in use by respondents and closing the gap with JavaScript.
  • The operating systems most popular for deployment of development environments unsurprisingly were Wndows, macOS, and Linux.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags javajavascript

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 