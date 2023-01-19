Menu
Spark to replace incumbent Datacom supporting Parliamentary Service ICT

ICT service delivery at Parliament did not pass muster during 2018 and 2019.

Credit: NZ Parliament

Parliamentary Service has named Spark as its new information, systems and technology partner, replacing long-term incumbent Datacom. 

Parliamentary Service acting chief executive William de Vos said the switch to Spark would assist with the delivery of the IST strategic direction and future technology roadmap for Parliament.  

“The Parliamentary Service is dedicated to having the best people supporting the best Parliament in the world, and of course technology is a big enabler of our vision” de Vos said.  

“We’re excited to work with Spark to help us achieve that vision and embark on our next journey to deliver exemplary technology services to Parliament.”

Datacom had partnered with the service since 2011, but faced a series of challenges. A document form 2019 reported members and agencies were dissatisfied by "chronic service issues" from outsourced IT user support.

That came after an attempt to change the service model in 2018 when Parliament's information systems and technology services group scored a user satisfaction level of 62.6 per cent, well short of its target of 80 per cent.

The service then launched a process to progressively in-source that part of Datacom's engagement seeking a deeper understanding of Parliament's customers and its environment. That change was deemed a significant success.

Spark customer director Grant McBeath said Spark was looking forward to its partnership with Parliamentary Service, which would cover the next step in the service's technology transformation in network and infrastructure, as well as supporting the service realise its vision for information, systems and technology service delivery. 

Parliamentary Service embarked on its procurement in late 2021, seeking to engage a technology partner to support its network and infrastructure for the next six to nine years.


