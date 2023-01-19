Menu
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms plan to lay off 10,000 workers

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirms plan to lay off 10,000 workers

The chief executive chalked up the massive layoff to efforts to align Microsoft's cost and revenue structure while investing in areas that the company predicts will show long-term growth.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed in a blog post the company would be cutting almost five per cent of its workforce, impacting 10,000 employees.

“Today, we are making changes that will result in the reduction of our overall workforce by 10,000 jobs through the end of FY23 Q3. This represents less than five per cent of our total employee base, with some notifications happening today,” Nadella wrote in the blog post.

The chief executive chalked up the downsizing manoeuvre to aligning its cost structure with its revenue structure while investing in areas that the company predicts will show long-term growth.

Microsoft had reported its slowest growth in five years for the first quarter of its fiscal 2023, due largely to a strong US dollar and an ongoing decline in personal computer sales, causing net income to fall by 14 per cent to $17.56 billion from this time last year.

Strategic hires and investment to continue

“It’s important to note that while we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire in key strategic areas,” Nadella wrote.

One of these strategic areas could be the incorporation of AI into products and services such as Azure, Office 365 and Bing.

In the past few weeks, Microsoft has increased its focus into collaborating with conversational AI engine-maker OpenAI whose ChatGPT3.5, which was released in November last year, took the internet’s fancy as it showcased a new way to search the internet.

The company plans to use the newfound interest to add the engine behind ChatGPT into its search engine Bing and Azure services. Further, it is expected to invest another $10 billion into OpenAI after investing $1 billion in 2019.

Layoffs will give Microsoft a $2.1 billion expense hit

The move to downsize 10,000 roles will impact Microsoft with a $2.1 billion one-time expenditure, the company said.

“…we are taking a $1.2 billion charge in Q2 related to severance costs, changes to our hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation as we create higher density across our workspaces,” Nadella wrote.

Further, the company said that it is providing transition packages for the employees affected by the downsizing.

Employees in the US are expected to receive benefits including above-market severance pay, continuing healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days’ notice prior to termination, Nadella wrote.

“Benefits for employees outside the US will align with the employment laws in each country,” the top executive said.

Microsoft’s decision to lay off five per cent of its workforce comes days after Amazon and Salesforce decided to layoff around 26,000 employees in total. Large technology companies have continued to downsize since August last year.

In just the first 18 days of 2023, 104 technology companies have laid off over 26,000 employees, data collated by layoffs.fyi showed. Last year, the portal shows that 1,021 companies let go of 154,036 employees.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Microsoft

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 