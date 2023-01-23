Simeon sharpens Datacom partnerships

Pip Simeon (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Datacom's recently appointed associate director of strategic partnerships, Pip Simeon, is focused on creating a "mutually beneficial" partner ecosystem to drive ongoing success for all parties.

This includes directing efforts towards both the technology and the people behind it by leveraging industry networks and programs. Simeon took on the new role in October.

"The challenge that we see with that is on focusing these efforts for scale – we need to build on those strategic partnerships to develop both the technology and the talent pipelines," she said.

While the new channel-centric role puts Simeon firmly in the technology space, a switch from marketing to sales marks a strategic shift in Simeon's career.



Simeon began her career in the media space, rising up through various marketing roles before landing as group marketing manager at Fairfax Media.

When an opportunity arose with Microsoft as commercial marketing manager in 2017, Simeon jumped at the chance to take on a challenge in a new industry.

Where Simeon’s technology career really “lit up”, she says, was in taking on a role within Microsoft’s partner channel team.

As the partner marketing lead, the role was to “work extensively across the channel with partners, building out go-to-market strategies, modernising partner marketing practices and working deeply with investing in partners to grow opportunity and market potential,” she said.

Rounding out her stint at Microsoft was landing the head of marketing role, a role that Simeon says solidified her experience with integration with B2B marketing models, “underpinned by technology and transparency around data and opportunity and insights”.

Departing Microsoft to take up an opportunity as global head of marketing at Vista Group, a global film and cinema technology group and one of Microsoft’s largest cloud customers in New Zealand, allowed Simeon to remain in the technology mix until her current role with Datacom arose.

As Datacom’s associate director of strategic partnerships, previously held by Teresa Pollard before she departed to become chief digital officer (CDO) of Te Pūkenga, the role represents a pivot in Simeon’s career away from the marketing space to a deepened involvement with the technology channel.

Reporting to Mark Hardie, director of sales and product solutions, Simeon is relishing in the opportunity to experience the technology industry in a new light.

“It never ceases to amaze me that at any stage in your career, you’re taking on new challenges and still on the learning journey. It’s been really eye opening about the opportunity ahead, as well as being closer to the sales function of the business and closer to the customer,” she said.

In her new tenure at Datacom, Simeon is focused on understanding the landscape of Datacom’s partnerships in order to harness opportunities to refine its stakeholder engagement strategies.

This includes developing an overarching partnership strategy for the business to define and refine what strategic partnerships and alliances look like for Datacom.

“I’m really heartened to see the desire at Datacom for change and empowerment of our partnerships and alliances – we want to grow with our partners, we want to go deeper with our partnerships, and we want to realise the power of the opportunity to work closer together with our partners” she said.

Simeon’s marketing expertise provides a solid foundation for sales as the industry moves towards a “true sales and marketing alignment”, she said. Understanding the value proposition of what a business brings to market is what underpins strategic partnership strategies.

“Particularly in business to business, marketing is creating the interesting moments for customers around thought leadership and selling the art of the possibility.”

Like most entering a new industry, Simeon found the steep learning curve in the world of technology a challenge, but one that is constantly presenting opportunities to learn something new as well as connect with new people.

“The acronyms, the language that people use, and the depth and breadth of technology solutions within this industry is phenomenal, and I constantly feel like I’m on the rocket ship of learning.”

Simeon expresses a passion for working across the vendor landscape in the partnership space, pointing out the enthusiasm in the local channel for partnerships that are working towards a shared goal as a key point of strength for New Zealand’s technology industry.

“Datacom has a fantastic landscape for this already, but how do we wrap around this enthusiasm to drive be able to drive that future success for the business?”

“I’ve been genuinely heartened by the camaraderie and the willingness to share and grow together," she said.

Gaining traction in the industry is the understanding that addressing the critical skills shortage requires hand-on solutions from key players.

Simeon notes partnerships with the likes of Microsoft and AWS to work together to address the digital skills shortage by increasing the pipeline of upcoming talent to future-proof the workforce.

“One of Datacom’s core values is around bettering the communities that we operate in and holding people at the core of that."