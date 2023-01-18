Menu
Box inks deal with Nextgen for A/NZ growth

The partnership will focus on the channel ecosystem while also driving better partner experiences

Claudia Muldrew
Nextgen has been appointed as content cloud provider Box’s sole distributor for the Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) region.  

Part of Box’s plans to expand its local go-to-market activities, the partnership will focus on the channel ecosystem while also driving better partner experiences, Box said.  

“Bringing Nextgen, a recognised enterprise software distributor with a proven track-record, on as our A/NZ distributor is a key strategic move for Box as we continue to grow our presence in the region,” said David Gage, director for Asia Pacific (APAC) channels and alliances at Box.  

In its content cloud offering, Box provides content management, file sharing and collaboration through a single platform.  

Together we now bring Box Content Cloud to our partner eco-system,” added Nextgen’s head of digital enterprise, John Pritchard. “I’m confident Box will be well received by both existing, and future partners.” 

Nextgen was appointed as Java platform provider Azul's first A/NZ and ASEAN distributor back In November.

At the time, Azul VP for APAC Dean Vaughan said the company was seeing "rapid growth in demand for the Azul platform in A/NZ and parts of the Asia Pacific region".

 A month earlier, Gigamon also tapped Nextgen to help bolster its security presence in the local security market. 

As a result of that deal, the distributor gained the capability to offer Gigamon’s observability suite to partners across A/NZ, including its Gigamon Hawk solution.


