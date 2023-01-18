NZ IT job ad decline doubled during December

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

The decline in IT job advertisements across the country doubled during December, dropping down 10.8 per cent month-on-month.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which increased from November’s decline of 5 per cent.

On a per volume basis, developers and programmers held onto their top spot as the IT industry’s most popular role being sought for, followed by business and systems analysts and software engineers.

Despite their popularity, listings for these role categories declined, dropping 17 per cent, 11 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

The continued fall in the IT industry’s job listing comes as overall job ads for the nation also fell, dropping down 6 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, SEEK New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the slowdown was typical for the holiday period.

“As anticipated, job ad levels declined in December as the year came to a close, particularly in the populous regions of Auckland and Wellington,” he said.

“In contrast, applications per job ad recorded the greatest monthly increase since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the job market in 2020. Applications per ad increased in almost all industries and levels have now returned to where they were pre-pandemic.

“Trades and services remains the industry with the most ads on site and job ad levels are rising despite the overall trend felt in December.”