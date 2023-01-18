Menu
NZ IT job ad decline doubled during December

NZ IT job ad decline doubled during December

Increased from November’s dip of 5 per cent.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

The decline in IT job advertisements across the country doubled during December, dropping down 10.8 per cent month-on-month.

This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which increased from November’s decline of 5 per cent.

On a per volume basis, developers and programmers held onto their top spot as the IT industry’s most popular role being sought for, followed by business and systems analysts and software engineers.

Despite their popularity, listings for these role categories declined, dropping 17 per cent, 11 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively.

The continued fall in the IT industry’s job listing comes as overall job ads for the nation also fell, dropping down 6 per cent.

In response to the overall decline, SEEK New Zealand country manager Rob Clark said the slowdown was typical for the holiday period.

“As anticipated, job ad levels declined in December as the year came to a close, particularly in the populous regions of Auckland and Wellington,” he said. 

“In contrast, applications per job ad recorded the greatest monthly increase since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the job market in 2020. Applications per ad increased in almost all industries and levels have now returned to where they were pre-pandemic. 

“Trades and services remains the industry with the most ads on site and job ad levels are rising despite the overall trend felt in December.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Seek

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 