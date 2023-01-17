Walshe steps down after five years leading Jade Software

Justin Mercer, currently director of customer, to become interim chief executive.

Charlotte Walshe is departing after five years as chief executive of Jade Software, effective 24 February 2023.

Walshe joined Jade as CEO in December 2017 and has since spearheaded the establishment of a strategic growth framework for across the three lines of the company's business: Jade Platform, Jade Digital and anti-money-laundering product Jade ThirdEye.

She also led internal initiatives around company culture, gender pay gap resolution and commencing B Corp certification, the Christchurch based company said in a statement today.

Under her tenure, the company saw revenue rise from $33 million in 2019 to $41 million in 2022, Jade said. Further revenue growth is forecast in the year to the end of December 2023.

Preliminary profit before tax in 2022 rose to $1.7 million including significant investment in Jade ThirdEye. Profit was also forecast to grow further in 2023.

The statement attributed improved profitability primarily to Jade ThirdEye. Other contributing factors were increasingly strong customer and partner relationships across Jade Platform and Jade Digital as they aid companies with their digital transformations.

Walshe indicated her intention now was to bring her experience in the technology and export sectors to support the governance of New Zealand companies.

Ten-year Jade veteran Justin Mercer, currently director of customer, will take the reigns as interim chief executive during Jade's search for a permanent replacement.

UK-based Skipton Building Society, a long term Jade customer and shareholder, took full control of the company in 2017 after Jade's logistics business was sold.

Jade was founded in 1978 after and developed a promising object-oriented development database which it attempted to turn into a global business for rapid application development and integration.

