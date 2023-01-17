Enzo Compagnoni takes top Red Hat A/NZ role

Enzo Compagnoni (Red Hat) Credit: Supplied

Red Hat has promoted Enzo Compagnoni as its new Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) regional vice president and general manager.

He steps into the role vacated by Max McLaren, who held the leadership post since 2005 and retired at the end of last year.

Compagnoni will be responsible for leading the Red Hat business in A/NZ, helping to drive the digital transformation success of customers and partners across the region.

Maintaining more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise IT industry, Compagnoni has been with Red Hat for more than six years, most recently as its A/NZ senior director for enterprise sales.

Prior to Red Hat, he has held various leadership roles in technology companies including EMC, PeopleSoft and PTC.

In his new role, Compagnoni said his goal was to create a fully aligned team focused on Red Hat’s mission in A/NZ of providing enterprise open-source products and services.

“I’m also looking forward to engaging with customers from different industries and of course with our strong ecosystem of partners,” he said.

“I’m also driven by strong values around transparency and openness, which is what drew me to Red Hat in the first place and I hope to use this drive to foster trust, communication and collaboration throughout the business as my remit expands.”

In July last year, Red Hat named Matt Hicks as its president and chief executive officer succeeding Paul Cormier who shifted into the chairman’s post.