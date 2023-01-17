Microsoft and Aware Group back AI app to protect NZ's marine mammals

Hector's Dolphin, nationally vulnerable Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has helped fund an app development using AI to protect New Zealand's threatened whales, dolphins and seals.

Developed by partner Aware Group and launched today by not-for-profit MAUI63, the SeaSpotter app uses artificial intelligence to identify specific animals and empowers citizen scientists to get involved in reporting sightings of endangered marine species.

Microsoft provided a substantial grant to develop the app as part of its global AI for Good programme, which funds projects harnessing AI to benefit the environment.

The project then developed as a collaboration between many other organisations who also provided funding and expertise. As well as Microsoft and Aware Group, these included the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), Department of Conservation (DoC), World Wildlife Fund (WWF)and Christchurch City Council.



“We’ve heard from scientists at many organisations that one of the biggest challenges they are facing in the fight to save marine species is the lack of data to inform decisions," said MAUI63 co-founder Tane van der Boon.

More than half of the marine mammals in DoC's threat classification system, for instance, are listed as data deficient. Information is a vital tool supporting efforts to save them.



"One of the unique aspects of this project is the data will be publicly accessible as a rich source of learning for curious scientific minds, innovators, conservationists, industry, and policy makers," van der Boon said.

Anyone can now take and upload a photo to the app, from people visiting their local beach to tourists on whale-watching boats and commercial fishers.

Through a new scientific field, "imageomics", researchers can then use AI to identify species and sometimes individuals using features such as the shape of a whale’s fluke or the dorsal fin of a dolphin.

These photos can aid conservation by providing information on species range, abundance and associations with other species.

WWF researcher Dr Krista van der Linde had been involved with the project since inception. She had previously seen success with citizen scientists contributing leopard seal sightings to a not for profit organisation she co-founded, LeapordSeals.org, and wanted to expand that to all marine mammals.

“We don’t have the ability to attach satellite tags or to genetically sample every marine mammal we come into contact with, but we do have the ability to take a photo of them," she said.

"Then we can use machine learning to provide much of the information we need and can potentially revolutionise marine conservation in the process."

Russell Craig, national technology officer at Microsoft New Zealand, said to effectively preserve wildlife and taonga data must be gathered and used in a more collaborative way.

"Although the app is currently focused on New Zealand’s seas, it has the potential to be used to protect species globally and we’re very excited to be supporting this vital mahi," he said.

The app is available to download now from Apple and Google Play.




