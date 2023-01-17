Menu
The next iOS 16 update will include two big iPhone fixes

The next iOS 16 update will include two big iPhone fixes

The Home app architecture upgrade is coming back.

Michael Simon Michael Simon (Macworld.com)
Comments

When iOS 16.3 arrives, it could have two big fixes that iPhone users have been waiting for. 

According to reports, Apple will patch a problem with the iPhone 14 display and an issue with the new Home app architecture.

Over the past several weeks, some iPhone 14 users have complained about horizontal lines flashing across their screens. According to reports on social media and discussion boards, the lines appear when the iPhone wakes up or restarts.

According to MacRumors, Apple has internally acknowledged that the bug is related to software rather than hardware, so Apple Stores won't be replacing or repairing affected devices. Rather, a software fix is reportedly coming soon that will resolve the issue, an internal company memo states.

The other issue is related to the new Home architecture that previously arrived in iOS 16.2. Just before the holidays, Apple pulled the feature, which improves reliability and efficiency, due to a sharing issue, but without providing an update on when it would be restored. 

In the second iOS 16.3 beta, the Home architecture upgrade option has returned, suggesting that Apple has fixed the issue.

It's possible that both of these updates will arrive in the iOS 16.3 update, which is expected to arrive next month, or in a 16.2.1 update earlier than that. 

Apple often ships updates between development releases to patch security holes and major issues, and these certainly could rise to that level. However, since the Home app architecture upgrade was pulled without an app or system update, it's possible Apple could restore it independently without an update.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 