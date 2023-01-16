Menu
Radware sets up two new cloud security centres in A/NZ

Customers can address security issues at their source and mitigate large volumetric cyber attacks more quickly.

Credit: Supplied

Cyber security and application delivery solutions provider Radware has launched new cloud security centres in Melbourne, Auckland and Toronto. 

The facilities will reduce traffic latency as well as increase service redundancy and mitigation capacity to help customers defend against denial-of-service attacks, web application attacks, malicious bot traffic and attacks on APIs.

It will also help them increase resiliency and comply with offshore data routing requirements.

The new facilities extend the company’s mitigation capacity to 12Tbps across a network that is made up of more than 50 security centres worldwide.

“The launch of the new security centres is part of Radware’s global cloud backbone and reinforces our commitment to prioritise security for customers not only in Australia and New Zealand [A/NZ], but also across the broader region,” Radware A/NZ regional director Graeme Pyper said.

“Ramping up our presence will enable customers to address security issues at their source and mitigate large volumetric cyber attacks more quickly.”

In addition to Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the company recently launched security centres in Chile, Italy, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. 

“We continue to invest in cloud security, expanding our global mitigation capacity and regional growth opportunities,” Radware vice president of cloud security services Haim Zelikovsky said.

“The recent enhancements we’ve made add to our already strong cloud presence and frictionless, state-of-the-art security experience.”

Almost 12 months ago, Spark-owned distributor Entelar (formerly known as Telegistics) expanded its offerings to include Radware’s application and network security solutions.


Tags radware

