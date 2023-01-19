MSD transformation targets better information sharing with Inland Revenue

Nic Blakeley (Ministry of Social Development) Credit: Supplied

The Ministry of Social Development (MSD) is aiming to reduce debt from benefit overpayments through improved data sharing with Inland Revenue.

In December, MSD deputy CEO for strategy and insights Nic Blakeley told Parliament's social services and community committee the ministry expected to submit a business case for its major digital transformation programme early this year.

Reducing overpayment debt was one opportunity being looked at as part of that programme, dubbed Te PaeTawhiti.

However, while MSD had invested to defend against critical legacy system risks, its legacy systems remained disjointed and complex.

In response, the ministry is already charting a path off on-premise systems and into a multi-cloud future to support transformation. In 2022/23 Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure platforms and cloud firewall and security were scheduled for development, the ministry told the committee last year.

PWC, Accenture and KPMG were named as strategic partners in Te Pae Tawhiti while Accenture, Spark and Datacom were named as partners in the $18.2 million project to develop cloud capabilities.

Overpayment debt comes from people not declaring their income or changes to their income in a timely way, Blakeley said.

"There’s another agency, of course - Inland Revenue - that has that information. So if we could have more sharing with Inland Revenue, we actually may be able to reduce that amount of debt over time."

MSD and IRD already have an information sharing agreement.

Tracy Voice, the ministry's acting deputy chief executive transformation, told Reseller News this was used to help confirm the identity of clients and assess their eligibility for, and entitlement to, benefits and subsidies. It also helped to recover any debt associated with those benefits and subsidies.

"We’re exploring utilising payday filing information for people who work and receive support from MSD," Voice said.

"This would allow some changes in earnings to be received and processed faster, reducing the need for people to notify us and, in turn, reducing the amount of debt that is created when this income information is received late."



MSD's current information sharing agreement with Inland Revenue was adequate for that purpose, but improved sharing could help the ministry to provide an even better service, Voice said.

"We expect some changes to the information shared with Inland Revenue will likely be needed, but the specifics are still to be determined."

Blakeley told the committee the transformation programme was an easy sell internally because staff struggled every day with the ministry's current systems.

"They have to use multiple screens, multiple applications, it can be hard for them to easily find the history of a client, they have to scroll through various screens; that’s their reality that they deal with," he said.

Much-better tools would allow them to do a lot more for clients.

"You know, the great work that our staff often do is in spite of the tools that we give them, rather than enabled by those tools," Blakeley said.

Those tools also made it hard for the national office to make policy changes quickly.

MSD also had a very limited digital offering, despite many people preferring to interact that way, Blakeley said. The ministry was asking what was the desired experience and what was needed from technology, business processes, and people to enable that.

"What that should achieve is a much-better client experience and more time to focus on outcomes, rather than just on the transactional side," Blakeley told the committee. "It should also support our staff to be able to help them as well as things like policy agility and, actually, lower risk from some of our technology systems."

MSD is also implementing Microsoft 365 foundations to empower people to connect, communicate and collaborate. An IBM API service replacement and identity modernisation project were also planned.

Last October, the ministry also embarked on establishing a panel of ICT architecture service suppliers to support Te Pae Tawhiti.

