JavaScript, Java, and Python skills top demand

And demand for TypeScript, Swift, Scala, Kotlin, and Go skills all exceed supply, according to CodinGame-CoderPad tech hiring report.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Credit: Andriy Blokhin

JavaScript, Java, and Python skills are most in-demand by recruiters, according to a report published this week by tech hiring platforms CodinGame and CoderPad. 

But while the supply of those skills exceeds demand, the demand for TypeScript, Swift, Scala, Kotlin, and Go skills all exceed supply.

The State of Tech Hiring in 2023, a CodinGame-CoderPad report published January 10, draws on a survey of 14,000 professionals and offers insights into what 2023 may hold for tech industry recruiters and job seekers. 

The demand for JavaScript, Java, and Python skills is consistent with previous years, the report notes.

Among development frameworks, Node.js, React, and .NET Core proved to be the best-known and most in-demand. 

The survey found that Angular demand exceeds supply, while its popularity among developers has declined. Angular’s declining popularity among developers was a finding of the just-released State of JavaScript 2022 report as well.

Also noted in the State of Tech Hiring 2023 report:

  • Despite volatility in the tech sector, developers feel secure in their jobs. One-third of those surveyed reported feeling more secure than last year and 41% reported no significant change.
  • The top three technical skills developers want to learn are web development, artificial intelligence/machine learning, and game development. 
  • The top three skills sought by recruiters are web development, devops, and database software development.
  • Developers’ main challenges at work include unplanned changes to their schedule, unclear direction, and a lack of technical knowledge by team members.
  • 59% of developers do not have a university degree in computer science. Nearly one-third consider themselves primarily self-taught.
  • Most teams are now hybrid between remote and on-site work. Only 15% work onsite 100% of the time.
  • Freelance developer work is becoming increasingly popular.

