Fujitsu NZ signals consulting intent with Ciobo appointment

Fujitsu NZ is targeting the high-end ICT consulting space under a new practice leader.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Marco Ciobo (Fujitsu)

Credit: Supplied

Fujitsu has appointed Marco Ciobo as consulting leader for NZ charged with building the company's practice into a regional leader.

Ciobo, who boasts 25 years experience, will lead the expansion of Fujitsu’s consulting capabilities in areas including digital transformation, ICT strategy, CIO advisory and change management services among other other domains.

Most recently a partner and head of digital and technology advantage at Boston Consulting Group in New Zealand, Ciobo has also been a senior advisor with Bain & Company.

He has also served as a senior consulting partner and banking sector lead for digital and IT strategy at Deloitte NZ for several years after holding senior positions at Accenture, Monitor Deloitte, Kearney, and Oliver Wyman, as well as stints as a technology leader in banking.


