Chris Weber crowned new HPE South Pacific leader

Chris Weber crowned new HPE South Pacific leader

Steps into the role vacated by Stephen Bovis.

Julia Talevski
Christian Weber (HPE)

Christian Weber (HPE)

Credit: ARN

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has promoted Christian Weber as its new vice president and managing director of South Pacific. 

Weber will officially commence in the new role from 1 February, replacing Stephen Bovis who departed in November last year after serving 25 years with the vendor. 

Weber will be based in Sydney and will report to HPE Asia Pacific senior vice president and managing director Narinder Kapoor.

“Christian brings the right energy, experience and determination to push the company into exciting, bold directions,” Kapoor said.

“We are delighted to see Christian move into this new role and are confident he will have a positive impact on our business, partners and customers across Australia and New Zealand.” 

Maintaining more than 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Weber has been part of the HPE stable since October 2014, initially joining as the director and general manager of HPE services South Pacific and was eventually promoted to director of cloud services.

“Our company is well-positioned to meet the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead in our industry and I feel privileged to be appointed to this role working with a group of outstanding colleagues,” Weber said.

In June last year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) revealed its new Partner Ready Vantage program, encompassing both HPE’s hybrid cloud and Aruba portfolios.


