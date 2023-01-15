iQuest and CCL heralded among top KnowBe4 APAC partners

Based on “tremendous performance across sales, marketing and other areas of partner excellence”.

Tony Jennings (KnowBe4) Credit: KnowBe4

iQuest and CCL are some of KnowBe4’s first partners within the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to receive acknowledgement during its inaugural Partner Program Awards.



Perth-based iQuest was crowned as the Partner to Watch in Australia and New Zealand, while Christchurch's CCL won the APAC Top Product Attach Partner award.

The honours, according to the cyber security awareness training outfit, were handed out on the basis of “tremendous performance across sales, marketing and other areas of partner excellence”.

“We named these regional winners based solely on the data and the joint value we bring to the market,” said Kirsten Esposito, VP global partner program office.

“These incredible partners complete our 2022 global program awards class.”

Additionally, the rewards were presented in the region for the first time due to KnowBe4 expanding its partner program to cover the APAC region.

“We are very excited to recognise the first-ever Partner Program Award winners in the APAC region,” said Tony Jennings, EVP international and global channel sales.

“The threat landscape is escalating here, with studies showing the region is particularly vulnerable to cyber attacks. Our partners recognise the need to focus on strong security culture as critical means of defence.

“We thank these partners for their dedication, and we look forward to continued success together.”

KnowBe4’s first APAC Partner Program Awards comes months after it hired Natalie Burrows as director of sales for Australia and New Zealand in May 2022 to reinforce its reach in the broader APAC region.