Menu
AWS to trim down ‘disjointed’ partner benefits

AWS to trim down ‘disjointed’ partner benefits

More details coming in April.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Julia Chen (Amazon Web Services)

Julia Chen (Amazon Web Services)

Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to trim down over 100 “disjointed” partner benefits to a more manageable number this year.

Currently, the cloud giant has over 100 different benefits for partners, covering programs, funding and incentives, according to Julia Chen, VP of corporate development at AWS.

The sheer number of this however can be daunting for some partners and Chen claims AWS is looking to rectify this, particularly during the tenth anniversary of the AWS Partner Network – a milestone that was highlighted during AWS re:Invent 2022.

“We have so many [benefits] that they sometimes can appear disjointed to partners and partners who come in and look at all the different things that we have; it's hard for them to navigate all that,” she said to ARN during the conference.

“Over ten years, all of these creations have been the right things, they've helped co-invest, incent and helped develop the partners in different ways, but now we actually have to knit that all together into a framework that's more cohesive.”

While Chen was tight lipped as to what the slimmed down version of the benefits would look like, she did hint that their new form would be announced around April.

“I'm trying to organise our programs in such a way that a partner knows where they are on the map, where they're trying to get to and what's the right path of programs, tools, incentives and enablement they need to get them there,” she added.

During the partner keynote at re:Invent, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky claimed "partners have always been a central plank of our strategy".

He also claimed that its more successful partners are those that go all-in with their AWS service offerings.

"A lot of the most successful partners that we've seen host a business unit view and build organisational capabilities around working with AWS and going to the field together," Selipsky said.

AWS also revealed a number of upcoming solutions for partners during the keynote, including a preview of AWS Partner Solution factory, the general availability of AWS Marketplace insights, a public preview of AWS Marketplace visualisation dashboards and previews for AWS Data Exchange for AWS Lake Formation and Data Exchange for Amazon S3.

Sasha Karen travelled to AWS re:Invent as a guest of AWS.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazonAmazon Web ServicesAWS

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'

Lenovo WILL+ (Women in Lenovo Leadership), in partnership with Reseller News' Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), hosted a 'breaking the bias' luncheon in Auckland. Special guest Victoria Harris, co-founder of The Curve, gave an interactive session about closing the gender finances gap by taking control of your finances - while we work on mitigating bias in emerging technologies, we must also focus on eliminating bias where ideas emerge.

Lenovo and WIICTA partner to 'break the bias'
Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

​Market-leading partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals were honoured during the Innovation Awards in 2022, as Reseller News raised the bar for ecosystem excellence in New Zealand. This running of Innovation Awards celebrated the accomplishments of 34 winners with Vanessa Sorenson inducted into the Hall of Fame 2022. Photos by Catus Photography.​

Channel honours ecosystem excellence at Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022

More than 530 executives came together under the Reseller News roof to celebrate ecosystem excellence and customer value at the Innovation Awards in 2022. Honoured during a black-tie event at the Cordis in Auckland, this running of Innovation Awards acknowledged the market-leading accomplishments of partners, vendors, distributors, telcos, start-ups and individuals, selected from a record-breaking pool of 224 finalists.

Channel community unites to kick-start Reseller News Innovation Awards 2022
Show Comments
 