Ivanti nabs Netskope’s Michael Coleman for A/NZ partner growth

Comes into the role with over 20 years of IT experience.

Michael Coleman (Ivanti) Credit: Ivanti

Ivanti has hired Netskope’s former channel sales manager, Michael Coleman, to lead its own partner efforts in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).

In the role of partner sales director for A/NZ, Coleman will set out to strengthen the security and service management software vendor’s local partner ecosystem.



He takes over from Karen Nicholson, who left Ivanti in October after holding the position for a year.

Coleman has over 20 years of experience in IT, with over 13 years of this time spent in channel-facing roles. In addition to the two years he worked at Netskope, he also worked at FireEye, HPE, Microsoft and Symantec in partner manager positions.



He also worked at Acronis, Veritas, Tech Pacific and International Software Warehouse.

“Building a strong partner ecosystem is crucial to the success of our business and our partners, especially in this time where cyber threats are increasing,” said Matthew Lowe, area VP of A/NZ at Ivanti.

“We are committed to providing partners with the resources they need to thrive. With Michael’s wealth of experience in driving partner programs, he will bring more synergy to Ivanti’s channel program.”

Coleman added that he would be building Ivanti’s partner program “to make an even greater impact for our partners”.

“With the increase in cyber threats, it is more important than ever for businesses to prioritise and streamline their security measures,” he said.